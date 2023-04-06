Will AAP get national party status ahead of Karnataka elections 2023? Know conditions to attain status

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to approach the court, as it is seeking the national party status in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections 2023. The Karnataka High Court will be issuing a decision regarding the same before April 13.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed directions to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to pass an order before April 13 regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Responding to the direction of the court, the CEC representative has confirmed the same will be done on April 11. This comes after AAP approached the Karnataka High Court pertaining to the "delay" in the party being granted the status of a ‘national party’.

The petition was filed in Karnataka HC by Prithvi Reddy, the convenor of the AAP Karnataka unit.AAP stated in the petition that it fulfills all the conditions required to be designated as a national party, but despite that, there has been a delay in the party being granted the status.

What are the conditions to attain national party status in India?

As cited by AAP, it has already fulfilled all the conditions to be considered a national party, as per Clause 6B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, regarding the condition for recognition as a national party.

As stated by the clause, the candidates set up by the party, in any four or more States, at the last general election to the House of the People, or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned, have secured not less than six per cent of the total valid votes polled in each of those States at that general election; and, in addition, it has returned at least four members to the House of the People at the aforesaid last general election from any State or States".

AAP recently formed a government in Punjab, with Bhagwant Mann being the Chief Minister. Apart from establishing governments in 2 states – Delhi and Punjab – it has also established prominence in Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Ask about Rajneeti and not Parineeti': AAP's Raghav Chadha opens up amid dating rumours | DNA India