Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Will AAP get national party status ahead of Karnataka elections 2023? Know conditions to attain status

AAP is seeking national party status in Karnataka, and high court is set to take a decision regarding the same before April 13, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

Will AAP get national party status ahead of Karnataka elections 2023? Know conditions to attain status
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to approach the court, as it is seeking the national party status in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections 2023. The Karnataka High Court will be issuing a decision regarding the same before April 13.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed directions to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to pass an order before April 13 regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Responding to the direction of the court, the CEC representative has confirmed the same will be done on April 11. This comes after AAP approached the Karnataka High Court pertaining to the "delay" in the party being granted the status of a ‘national party’.

The petition was filed in Karnataka HC by Prithvi Reddy, the convenor of the AAP Karnataka unit.AAP stated in the petition that it fulfills all the conditions required to be designated as a national party, but despite that, there has been a delay in the party being granted the status.

What are the conditions to attain national party status in India?

As cited by AAP, it has already fulfilled all the conditions to be considered a national party, as per Clause 6B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, regarding the condition for recognition as a national party.

As stated by the clause, the candidates set up by the party, in any four or more States, at the last general election to the House of the People, or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned, have secured not less than six per cent of the total valid votes polled in each of those States at that general election; and, in addition, it has returned at least four members to the House of the People at the aforesaid last general election from any State or States".

AAP recently formed a government in Punjab, with Bhagwant Mann being the Chief Minister. Apart from establishing governments in 2 states – Delhi and Punjab – it has also established prominence in Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Ask about Rajneeti and not Parineeti': AAP's Raghav Chadha opens up amid dating rumours | DNA India

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.