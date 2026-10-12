Will a firecracker ban solve the problem? Supreme Court signals a different approach

With Diwali just a month away, the Supreme Court has raised questions about how firecrackers should be regulated, also pointing out the difficulty of enforcing restrictions.

The Supreme Court on Monday emphasised the need for a balance between public awareness of bursting firecrackers and religious sentiments. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said that it was not inclined to pass restrictive orders that could be difficult to enforce. ''We will not hurt religious sentiments, but at the same time, people should themselves come forward and opt for it. The whole exercise should involve a balancing approach,'' the CJI said.

SC stresses balance between religious sentiments and firecracker restrictions

Justice Bagchi questioned the religious basis for bursting crackers and said, ''Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name.'' Senior advocate Aparajita Singh cautioned that restrictions would remain ineffective without proper enforcement, observing that it was 'impossible for police officers to be in every street all the time'.

CJI calls for awareness, practical measures to curb pollution

The CJI called for a practical approach in this regard and suggested that public awareness campaigns and restrictions on highly polluting firecrackers should be implemented. ''We have to be extremely careful in passing an order unless we are in a position to make it manageable and enforceable,'' the CJI said.

''We have to make people wiser, bring awareness and tell them which firecrackers are harmful and which are less harmful. We should promote that kind of culture and persuade people to return to our original culture, where there were only sparklers and the lighting of lamps,'' CJI further observed.

The bench also discussed measures to prevent stubble burning. The next hearing will take place on October 15 where the central government will put the updated report on steps taken and future plans to tackle the air pollution.

(With inputs from ANI)