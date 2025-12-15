Will 4-day work week be the new norm in India? This is what Labour Ministry says; know wage rate, compensation, more

The Labour Ministry has clarified rules under the new Labour Codes. Clarifying the new norms under the Codes, the Ministry said that they have the facility of allowing flexible working hours. According to the Labour Codes, 48-hours per week is allowed which must not exceed.

The concept of a four-day work week has long been discussed in Indian corporate world and after a recent notification of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the issue has created curiosity among workers once again. Many are hopeful about working four days a week but wondering if they could still be paid for the whole week. However, to answer this question, the Labour Ministry has clarified rules under the new Labour Codes. Clarifying the new norms under the Codes, the Ministry said that they have the facility of allowing flexible working hours.

Has Labour Ministry allowed a 4-day work week?

The Ministry has shown the possibility of a four-day work week but said that the total working hours will be the same. Meanwhile, they will be fixed at 48 and pay and overtime ill rules will be applicable. The Ministry said on X, “The Labour Codes allow flexibility of 12 hours for 4 workdays only, with the remaining 3 days as paid holidays.” Weekly work hours remain fixed at 48, and if an employee works more than 12 hours per day, they must be compensated with double wage rates.

What is the 12-hour working day?

According to the Ministry, the 12-hour workday includes breaks or, in other words, spread-out working hours, during which employees will be allowed to take breaks from being on their desks the entire time for example, lunch break, rest time, gaps between shifts, according to the type of job. Under the new rules, the total weekly hours must not exceed 48, allowing both flexibility and fairness in compensation. The remaining three days would be considered to be three paid days off.

Exceeding shifts more than 48 hours a week is not allowed. The new rule protects workers from hectic working hours which are not compensated while also allowing companies to plan working schedules with more flexibility.

What is important to note here is that the Labour Codes have not made the four-day work week mandatory but an option which companies can explore if the workers agree.