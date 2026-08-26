Will 20 rebel TMC MPs be disqualified? Lok Sabha speaker issues notices on Abhishek Banejee's plea

The notice comes two months after Banerjee filed individual affidavits against all 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have been asked to reply within seven days on petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued notices on August 25, seeking comments on Banerjee's petition in terms of Rule 7(3) under Rule 6 of the Members of the Lok Sabha Rules, 1985.

20 TMC MPs get notices over defection

The respondents include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Haldar, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Yusuf Pathan, as per ANI reports.

The notice comes two months after Banerjee filed individual affidavits against all 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. On June 18, Banerjee filed a petition against the MPs, who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), under the rule which is related to disqualification of members on grounds of defection.

The petition has arrayed the Lok Sabha Speaker and the House Secretary General as the principal respondents in the petition, while also impleading the 20 MPs whose disqualification is being sought.

What the Supreme Court had said

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court sought the response of 20 rebel TMC MPs on a plea filed by Abhishek Banerjee, challenging the delay in deciding the party's petitions seeking their disqualification. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the 20 MPs on Banerjee's plea urging the court to ask the Lok Sabha Speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification pleas pending before him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Secretary General of the House, informed the bench that the Speaker has already issued notices to the 20 MPs on the disqualification petitions filed by the TMC under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Responding to the submission, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "It is not a question of issuing notices; it is a question of concluding the proceedings within a time frame."

(With inputs from ANI)