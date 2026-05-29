Will 112 become India’s single emergency helpline? Supreme Court issues major directive

As per a latest directive by the Supreme Court, all states and Union Territories have been asked to use a single emergency helpline number, which is 112.

The Supreme Court has issued a directive asking all states and Union Territories to integrate 112 as their emergency helpline number. The reason behind such a directive is to create a uniform and simplified emergency response system across the country, which will allow people to seek help through one number instead of remembering several helpline numbers. Currently, there are different emergency numbers for different services, such as 100 for the police, 101 for the fire department, 108 for ambulances, 1033 for highway emergencies, and 1091 for women's safety.

Will 112 become India's single emergency helpline number?

The bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar stressed that in cases of serious accidents, every second is critical, and delays in emergency response can be fatal to victims. ''States/UTs shall complete full technical and operational integration of all emergency/ambulance helplines (100, 101, 108, 102, 1033, 1091, etc.) into helpline 112 within a period of three months and undertake concurrent mass-media publicity of helpline 112, and report compliance.''

''The Union of India (health ministry/road transport and highways ministry) is permitted to issue a medical rescue protocol for trauma cases in a period of three months, and all states/UTs are directed to operationalise the same at the state/UT level upon its issue within three months thereof,'' the bench further said.

The bench also noted that several states still continue to rely on older emergency numbers despite the availability of 112. The court has also ordered to include GPS and vehicle tracking systems connected directly to the 112 emergency network in real time.

To frame a nationwide medical rescue protocol for trauma cases, the court has given the Centre three months, after which the states will be granted additional time for implementation.