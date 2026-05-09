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Wife of retired IAS officer found dead in Hyderabad, police suspect domestic help behind incident

Wife of retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan, 55-year-old Sunanda, was found dead at the IAS Officers’ quarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday, , May 6, police said. According to Jubilee Hills Police, the body was found at the IAS quarters located in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar. Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.  

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 09, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Wife of retired IAS officer found dead in Hyderabad, police suspect domestic help behind incident
Wife of retired IAS officer found dead in Hyderabad (Image source: ANI)
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Wife of retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan, 55-year-old Sunanda, was found dead at the IAS Officers’ quarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday, , May 6, police said. According to Jubilee Hills Police, the body was found at the IAS quarters located in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar. Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.  

Investigation underway 

Police officials said they received information about the incident during the early hours of Wednesday and immediately rushed to the spot. “We received information about the matter in the early hours and reached the spot. An investigation is underway, and further details will be shared later,” officials said.  

Police officials have begun gathering evidence and speaking to people linked with the residence to know what happened and how did the incident occur. Police officials have been taking the case very seriously as it involves the wife of a senior official. The police teams reached the scene immediately and started a complete investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sunanda’s death. Forensic teams were also expected to reach the sport to assist the police in gathering physical evidence from the house. 

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Danam Nagender said police suspect the family’s domestic help, reportedly from Nepal, to be involved in the killing. He added that a case has been registered, and strict action would be taken against those responsible. “Retired IAS officer Vinay Ranjan's wife, Sunanda, aged 55, was found dead. Police suspect that their servant, who is from Nepal, may be involved in the murder. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The state government will take strict action against those involved,” Nagender said. 

More details are awaited. 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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