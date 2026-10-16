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Wife, lover sentenced to death for strangling husband, planting snake to fake snakebite

Amit Kashyap, alias Mikky, was found dead at his house in Akbarpur Sadat village on April 12, 2025. His family initially suspected snakebite after a snake was found trapped under his body.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Wife, lover sentenced to death for strangling husband, planting snake to fake snakebite
Meerut woman, boyfriend get death penalty for killing husband
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A court in Meerut on Friday awarded death penalty to a woman and her lover for strangling her husband and placing a snake under his body to stage it as a snakebite death.

Additional District Judge-12 had convicted Ravita and her neighbour Amardeep of murder and criminal conspiracy on October 7.

What exactly happened?

Amit Kashyap, alias Mikky, was found dead at his house in Akbarpur Sadat village on April 12, 2025. His family initially suspected snakebite after a snake was found trapped under his body.

But neck injuries and scratch marks raised suspicion. The autopsy established death due to asphyxia caused by strangulation.

The prosecution said Ravita and Amardeep were in a relationship and conspired to kill Kashyap. They strangled him and used the snake to stage the murder as a snakebite and mislead investigators.

The snake was captured and kept in a container. Snake charmers who examined it found its venom sac had been removed, ruling out snakebite as cause of death, the prosecution said. Police questioned the alleged supplier of the snake before arresting Ravita and Amardeep.

Police filed a 500-plus-page chargesheet and the prosecution examined over a dozen witnesses.

Read More - Blue Drum Murder Case: Why Meerut court consider it 'rarest of the rare'? Supreme Court lawyer explains | Exclusive

Phone calls exposed murder plot

The post-mortem report and phone records were key evidence, ADGC Farzana said. The duo spoke over 70 times in the four days after Kashyap’s death.

Over 500 calls between them were traced to a number used by Amardeep to contact Ravita, the prosecution said. The SIM was registered to Sonu of Jagriti Vihar, who told the court he never used the number and did not know either convict.

During sentencing, District Government Counsel K K Chaubey sought death penalty, citing the planned murder and attempt to destroy evidence.

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