Following the death of Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, the Bengaluru police have detained his wife, Pallavi, after she allegedly threw chili powder in his face and later stabbed him to death in their residence at HSR Layout, Times of India reported.

Their daughter, Kriti, has also been detained by the police for questioning. Notably, the development comes as their son, Kartikesh, filed a formal complaint, claiming that the two women had a role in killing his father. According to police sources, the 68-year-old retired IPS officer was allegedly killed by his wife Pallavi following a heated argument between the two, PTI reported.

"I have killed the monster"

What makes the incident even more chilling is that Pallavi reportedly video-called a friend after the incident and declared, "I have killed the monster", as per PTI sources. The murder is said to have occurred on Sunday in the couple's three-storeyed residence, where Prakash was found lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, Kartikesh has come forward with a shocking accusation that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for a week and that his sister Kriti forced him to return home just two days before the incident.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister’s house. My younger sister Kriti went there and brought him back against his will", Kartikesh has alleged in his complaint, as per a report by Times of India.

As per his complaint, the incident took place on Sunday evening when Kartikesh was at Karnataka Golf Association. He rushed back home after a neighbour informed him of the incident.

“I rushed home and found police and others already there. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were found near his body. My mother Pallavi and sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect they are involved in his murder,” he claimed.

A further probe is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.