India

Widespread rainfall likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, WB, Bihar during next 2-3 days: IMD

IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 06:16 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.

It also stated that an east-west trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal at lower tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone is seen from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Konkan across the cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"Under the influence of above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days; Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy falls over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 2-3 days," IMD further stated.

It added that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over northeast India and scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat state during next four-five days.

A low-pressure area is also likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19. 

