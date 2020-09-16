Widespread heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala during next 3 days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala will experience heavy rains in the next 3 days. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days," IMD stated.

According to the Indian Meteorological department, the monsoon trough lies to the north of its normal position. Western end of the Monsoon Trough is likely to remain close to foothills of Himalayas during next 5 days and the eastern end is likely to shift southwards from 19th September onwards.

"An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 15°N between 3.6 & 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to persist during next 2 days and weaken thereafter," IMD tweeted.

Moreover, under the influence of likely formation of a Low-Pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and consequent strengthening of lower level winds along the West Coast, moderate thunderstorm and lightning will very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Further, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during 19th-20th September 2020.