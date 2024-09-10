'Lying': Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother responds to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's no bribery claim

CM Banerjee had earlier directly refuted such an approach, terming it as ‘slander’ and said that she only offered to support to the family

The mother of the trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying about not offering financial compensation to the family.

The mother of the victim denied the words of CM Banerjee that no money was given to her for compensation, saying that the Chief Minister had actually done so. “The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The Chief Minister told us that money will be given to us and implied that we should create something in the daughter’s memory. I said that I will come to her office to collect the money when my daughter gets justice,” she added.

CM Banerjee had earlier directly refuted such an approach, terming it as ‘slander’ and said that she only offered to support to the family if they wanted to set up something in their daughter’s memory. But the victim’s cousin supported the mother’s testimony by claiming that the Chief Minister himself promised to pay money.

Even the recent plea of the Chief Minister to junior doctors to resume duties and people to ‘get back to celebrations’ as Durga Puja is around the corner has not gone down well with the family of the victim. ‘Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself’ But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again The light is out in my home How can I ask people to come back to the festival?’ the mother said, reacting to the chief minister’s insensitive statement.

The family has said they will not relent in their fight until justice is done for the deceased, thus adding more pressure to the state government to address the grievances and provide justice for the heinous act. This is the situation as the Supreme Court listens to the case, the public is always awake, waiting for the necessary action to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.