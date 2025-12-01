Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
Why will tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala will get costlier soon? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'
Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani
Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future
Mrunal Thakur finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer: 'They talk, we...'
Bihar Legislative Assembly session begins today, newly elected MLAs highlight key issues
INDIA
The Centre has introduced two new bills to levy excise duty on tobacco products and impose a Health Security–National Security Cess on pan masala, replacing the GST compensation cess on sin goods.
Tobacco and tobacco products like cigarettes and pan masala will become more expensive soon. On the first day of the Winter Session, Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled two separate bills in the Lok Sabha to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products and to impose a new cess on the manufacturing of pan masala. The bills will replace the GST compensation cess on sin goods. The sin goods at present attract 40% GST. The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess, currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco. The other bill, the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, seeks to levy cess on the production of specified goods like pan masala.
The bill may authorize the government to impose a cess on pan masala and could later extend it to other sin goods such as cigarettes and tobacco products, excluding bidis. It will also empower the Union government to add any item to the list in the future in the interest of public welfare. A copy of the bill was given to each MP on Sunday. The government earlier pitched the bill in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meetings held earlier.
The two bills were expected, as in the 56th GST Council meeting held in September 2025, it was decided to remove compensation cess in a phased manner until the remaining liability of the back-to-back loans taken to fund state revenue losses during the pandemic period is discharged. The GST Council authorized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to decide the actual date on this matter. She is also the chairperson of the council.
Earlier, the GST compensation cess was extended from June 30, 2022, till March 31, 2026, to repay the debts taken on behalf of states to meet the revenue shortfall during the COVID period. The GST Council, however, restricted the scope of the compensation cess to tobacco and tobacco-related items for a limited period until all loan obligations are discharged.