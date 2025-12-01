Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

Why will tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala will get costlier soon? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?

BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'

Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani

Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future

Mrunal Thakur finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer: 'They talk, we...'

Bihar Legislative Assembly session begins today, newly elected MLAs highlight key issues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by her ex-boyfriend,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony

Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music

Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

The Centre has introduced two new bills to levy excise duty on tobacco products and impose a Health Security–National Security Cess on pan masala, replacing the GST compensation cess on sin goods.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 02:54 PM IST

Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

Tobacco and tobacco products like cigarettes and pan masala will become more expensive soon. On the first day of the Winter Session, Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled two separate bills in the Lok Sabha to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products and to impose a new cess on the manufacturing of pan masala. The bills will replace the GST compensation cess on sin goods. The sin goods at present attract 40% GST. The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess, currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco. The other bill, the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, seeks to levy cess on the production of specified goods like pan masala.

Central Excise Amendment Bill 2025

The bill may authorize the government to impose a cess on pan masala and could later extend it to other sin goods such as cigarettes and tobacco products, excluding bidis. It will also empower the Union government to add any item to the list in the future in the interest of public welfare. A copy of the bill was given to each MP on Sunday. The government earlier pitched the bill in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meetings held earlier. 

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces 2 bills

The two bills were expected, as in the 56th GST Council meeting held in September 2025, it was decided to remove compensation cess in a phased manner until the remaining liability of the back-to-back loans taken to fund state revenue losses during the pandemic period is discharged.  The GST Council authorized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to decide the actual date on this matter. She is also the chairperson of the council. 

Earlier, the GST compensation cess was extended from June 30, 2022, till March 31, 2026, to repay the debts taken on behalf of states to meet the revenue shortfall during the COVID period. The GST Council, however, restricted the scope of the compensation cess to tobacco and tobacco-related items for a limited period until all loan obligations are discharged.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025
Why will tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala will get costlier soon? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Why will tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala will get costlier soon?
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by her ex-boyfriend,
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape...
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...
BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gamb
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics
CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net wort
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement