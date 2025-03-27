There are several rules meant to maintain security and inmates' personal hygiene in Indian prisons. Prisoners are generally not allowed to keep long hair or beard. This is done to avoid security risks as long hair or beard can help them conceal their identity to escape.

Jail authorities have chopped off the long hair of Sahil Shukla -- a co-accused in the sensational Meerut murder case that has grabbed national headlines and shocked everyone. In pictures and videos that had earlier surfaced, Sahil was seen having long hair, often having tied them in a bun above his head.

But why were Sahil's hair cut short? What are the rules for keeping hair and beard inside the jail? Let us tell you.

Prison rules

There are several rules meant to maintain security and inmates' personal hygiene in Indian prisons.

Prisoners are generally not allowed to keep long hair or beard. This is done to avoid security risks as long hair or beard can help them conceal their identity to escape. It can also help hide items that are prohibited in jail.

Exceptions

However, there are exceptions on grounds of religious beliefs. For instance, Sikh prisoners are often allowed to keep long hair and beard -- a common practice in that faith. Similarly, Muslim inmates may be allowed to grow a beard.

Meerut case

Sahil, along with his lover Muskan Rastogi, are accused of killing the latter's husband -- former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

Sahil and Muskan allegedly drugged Saurabh, stabbed him to death, chopped up his body in more than a dozen pieces, and sealed the mortal remains inside a drum.