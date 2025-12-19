FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Atmosphere not congenial': Why was there no discussion on Delhi pollution crisis in the Parliament?

Delhi and neighbouring regions have remained shrouded by a blanket of toxic smog for weeks now, with air quality index (AQI) levels regularly breaching levels considered hazardous for human and animal health. Around 1 pm on Friday, Delhi's AQI was 331, falling in the "very poor" category.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

One of the most pressing issues facing crores of people in the national capital and surrounding cities did not find much mention in the Winter Session of the Parliament, which abruptly ended on Friday morning. The session had begun on December 1 and saw the passing of several key bills, including on nuclear energy and rural employment. Lawmakers were expected to address the hazardous levels of pollution choking Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) sometime during the session, but the discussion appears to have been scrapped.

According to a report by India Today, sources close to parliamentary affairs said all parties agreed that the atmosphere in the House was "not congenial for further discussion on pollution." Some sources told NDTV that the government had agreed to a discussion on pollution if the Opposition allowed the controversial G RAM G Bill -- which replaces the Congress-era MGNREGA -- to pass peacefully. The G RAM G Bill cleared both the houses of the parliament amid fierce sloganeering by leaders of the Opposition. Last week, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had called for a structured debate on Delhi's pollution, calling it a public health emergency. However, any formal discussion on the issue will now have to wait until at least the Budget Session of Parliament, which will take place next year.

Delhi's deadly pollution

Delhi and neighbouring regions have remained shrouded by a blanket of toxic smog for weeks now, with air quality index (AQI) levels regularly breaching levels considered hazardous for human and animal health. Around 1 pm on Friday, Delhi's AQI was 331, falling in the "very poor" category. Reportedly, Delhi's pollution contributed to more than 17,000 deaths in the city in 2023 alone -- as much as 15 percent of all recorded deaths.

