Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (File)

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math in Chitradurga, was on Thursday arrested for sexually assaulting two girls for over two years. He was sent on a 14-day judicial custody. On Saturday, the pontiff complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital.

Why was Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru arrested?

Sharanaru has been accused of sexual exploitation of two girls. The police have arrested him under sections of the POCSO Act.

The FIR has also been registered against the warden of his monastery's hostel. Total 5 people are named in the FIR.

Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.

The seer has also been booked under the SC/ST Act as one of the victims belongs to the SC community. The seer called the case a conspiracy against him.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Muruga Math along with DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal earlier this month. The Mutt is a power center of the sizeable Ligayat sect where politicians frequent.

The pontiff also gave Gandhi the 'Lingadeekshe', which is an official ceremony inviting a person into the Lingayat sect.