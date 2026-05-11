Why was Modi ‘engrossed in campaigning’ asks Congress as PM urges gold, fuel cuts

PM Modi's call to cut fuel, gold, and travel spending drew Opposition criticism as US-Iran tensions strained global supply chains. What did Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to reduce fuel consumption, postpone gold purchases, and avoid foreign travel comes after his party’s landslide victory in the West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry assembly elections. The appeal also comes as fading US-Iran peace talks add pressure on the global supply chain for fuel, fertiliser, and metals. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called it evidence of failure, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government’s focus on election campaigning and public events amid rising inflation and economic distress.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi's 7 appeals

Rahul Gandhi on Monday wrote a post on X, launching a scathing attack on PM Modi's 7appeals. "Yesterday, Modi ji asked the public to make sacrifices—don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons—they're proof of failure."

Further, Gandhi added, "In 12 years, he’s brought the country to such a pass that the public now has to be told—what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people just so they can wriggle out of accountability themselves. Running the country is no longer within the remit of a Compromised PM," he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge says, "burden of policy failures should not be shifted to citizens"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "When 'poverty's flour is getting soaked' is happening, Modi ji is lecturing the country on saving." Kharge said that while global tensions had impacted prices and supply chains, the Congress party had repeatedly flagged concerns related to the economy. He further said, "On 28 February, war broke out in West Asia, and the Congress party highlighted every aspect-- the ruin of the economy, the rupee's continuous fall, the prices and shortages of petrol-diesel-LPG, shortage of Fertiliser for farmers, the looming threat to Food Security, the prices of medicines, the crisis of MSMEs and much more !!"He questioned the government's response during earlier phases of the crisis, alleging that focus was instead on election campaigning and public events."But why was the Prime Minister ji engrossed in election campaigning? Why was he doing Roadshows? Why was he saying "the situation is under control", "sab changa si"?" he added.

He further criticised the Prime Minister's recent appeal for reduced consumption and savings measures, saying, "Now that the elections are over, the country is being preached to-- Don't do this, don't buy that, save this, Work From Home...!"

Kharge added that the burden of policy failures should not be shifted to citizens, invoking a literary reference to underline his criticism of those who offer post-facto advice."Don't dump the blame for your 12 years of failure on the people of the country, Modi ji !!! Goswami Tulsiram ji said it right-- "But there are many skilled at giving advice"," he concluded.

The remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

(With ANI inputs)