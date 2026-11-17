Bilkis Bano has expressed shock after the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Gujarat riots gangrape and murder case, saying she was not heard before the order was passed and will challenge the decision.

Bano said she was shocked to learn about the decision through media reports, claiming that the court had passed the order without hearing her. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Bilkis Bano has said that a fresh Supreme Court order in the 2002 Gujarat riots case has reopened painful memories and brought back fears for her family. The court on Monday suspended the life sentences of two convicted men and granted them bail.

Bano said she was shocked to learn about the decision through media reports, claiming that the court had passed the order without hearing her.

"I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said in a statement issued through her lawyer, Shobha Gupta.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices MM Sudresh and PB Varale.

‘I have fought for myself and women everywhere’

Reflecting on the 24-year-long battle for justice, Bano recalled how she was just 19 when she was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots and 14 members of her family were killed in front of her.

Her three-year-old daughter, Saleha, was also killed after being snatched from her arms and having her head smashed against a rock.

Bano said she had to find strength repeatedly to continue her fight, supported by people who stood by her.

"I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 years, I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," her statement read.

She also recalled the different stages of her legal battle, including the conviction of 11 men in 2008, the Gujarat government's remission decision in 2022 and the Supreme Court's intervention in 2024.

Bano said she had continued fighting "for myself and for women everywhere - again and again and again".

Bano says fresh order has brought back fear

Bano said she had rebuilt her life with the support of her family and friends, but Monday's decision had left her feeling that the justice she had fought for was slipping away.

"I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again," she wrote.

She said she would challenge the order and continue her legal fight, particularly for the sake of her children, who should not have to grow up with the fear and trauma caused by the case.

"No woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life," she said.

Why did the Supreme Court grant bail to two convicts?

The Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya while their appeals are pending.

The bench cited their more than 17 years in prison, the severe handicap of one of the convicts and issues that require examination during the appeal proceedings.

Both men were among the 11 convicts released from a Godhra jail in August 2022 after the Gujarat government granted them remission.

However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the remission decision and directed all 11 men to surrender. The court held that Gujarat did not have the authority to grant remission because the trial had been transferred to Maharashtra.

The latest order suspending the sentences of two convicts has prompted Bano to prepare for another legal challenge.