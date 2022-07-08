Why was Haryana BJP IT cell chief Arun Yadav removed? Hint: A controversial tweet on Prophet Muhammad and Twitter trend

Arun Yadav was removed from the post of BJP Haryana's IT chief post. (File)

A 2017 tweet on Prophet Muhammad came back to haunt Haryana BJP IT cell chief Arun Yadav this week. The leader, known for making hard-hitting statements on Twitter pandering to right-wing ideology, was removed from the post on Thursday. The action was taken days after thousands of Twitter users shared screenshots of the objectionable tweet, demanding his arrest. They said if the Alt News founder, Mohammad Zubair, could be arrested over a 2018 tweet, similar action must be taken against Yadav.

Why was Arun Yadav removed?

Though the BJP has removed him from the post, it hasn't suspended him from the party's primary membership. BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma for making a crass comment against Prophet Muhammad. The tweet in question features a liquor bottle and a remark linking the religious figure to the substance.

Thousands of users had been demanding Yadav's arrest. The party, however, treaded lightly on the matter and removed him from the crucial position. Officially, they haven't assigned a reason for the same. However, a BJP leader told The Indian Express it was the Twitter trend that led to his removal.

#ArrestArunYadav had been trending before the party's action. As many as 85,000 users had tweeted screenshots of the distasteful comment.

"With over 85,000 tweets seeking his arrest, it has become a big issue," the party leader told the newspaper, requesting anonymity.

Yadav's detractors also shared other tweets by him.

No FIR has been filed against Yadav yet.

Meanwhile, Zubair, who was arrested last month by the police, was today granted interim bail on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the matter. "Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else," the top court added.

He was arrested on the basis of an FIR registered against him in UP's Sitapur claiming he had hurt religious sentiments.

Several FIRs have been registered against Nupur Sharma, after a host of Gulf countries raised official objections to her remark made during a television debate.

The Supreme Court recently lambasted the leader saying she was responsible for the communal tensions prevailing in the country. The court also blamed her for the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

With inputs from PTI