Why was Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's adviser detained at Delhi airport for over two hours?

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, senior adviser to the Bangladeshi PM, was on Sunday stopped by immigration authorities after his name was flagged during a routine security check, reports said. The official was traveling to India to attend a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Bangladesh on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka after an adviser to Bangladeshi prime minister Tarique Rahman was detained for questioning at the Delhi airport. Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, senior adviser to the Bangladeshi PM, was on Sunday stopped by immigration authorities after his name was flagged during a routine security check, reports said. The official was traveling to India to attend a meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Bangladeshi media has reported that while other members of the delegation cleared immigration without difficulty, Rahman remained stuck at the checkpoint. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was reportedly present at the airport and identified Rahman to immigration officials. Indian officials had also reportedly been informed in advance about his role as the head of the Bangladeshi delegation. Rahman eventually decided that he would not continue his scheduled visit and informed officials that he would return to Dhaka.

Rahman was reportedly traveling on a normal Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa sticker and did not have a diplomatic passport. Reports suggest the delay occurred after his name showed up on a security watchlist during routine screening. Bangladesh has reacted strongly to the incident, with the country's foreign affairs ministry summoning India's Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and conveying "deep disappointment". Bangladeshi foreign minister Dr Khalilur Rahman described the incident as "unexpected and unfortunate" and said the government was taking the matter seriously.

Zahed ur Rahman was supposed to lead the Bangladeshi delegation at the IORA meeting, being held from June 15 to 16, in New Delhi. The rest of the Bangladeshi delegation went ahead with the meeting as planned. Rahman is known for making anti-India statements, especially on his YouTube channel 'Zahed’s Take', which remains blocked in India.