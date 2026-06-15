FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Z’ records a robust opening weekend for FIFA World Cup 2026, entertains over 100 million viewers across platforms

‘Z’ records a robust opening weekend for FIFA World Cup 2026

Isakapatnam trailer: It's Samuthirakani vs Aishwarya Rajesh in engaging father-daughter fight for power, rule, netizens react

Isakapatnam trailer: It's Samuthirakani vs Aishwarya Rajesh in

US-Iran Peace Deal: Will Strait of Hormuz be open and free of transit fees for all? How may it impact India?

US-Iran Peace Deal: Will Strait of Hormuz be open and free of transit fees

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

DNA India EnglishHomeIndia

INDIA

Why was Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's adviser detained at Delhi airport for over two hours?

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, senior adviser to the Bangladeshi PM, was on Sunday stopped by immigration authorities after his name was flagged during a routine security check, reports said. The official was traveling to India to attend a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Why was Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's adviser detained at Delhi airport for over two hours?
The Bangladeshi official was detained on Sunday (Photo: Facebook/Zahed Ur Rahman)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka after an adviser to Bangladeshi prime minister Tarique Rahman was detained for questioning at the Delhi airport. Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, senior adviser to the Bangladeshi PM, was on Sunday stopped by immigration authorities after his name was flagged during a routine security check, reports said. The official was traveling to India to attend a meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Bangladeshi media has reported that while other members of the delegation cleared immigration without difficulty, Rahman remained stuck at the checkpoint. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, was reportedly present at the airport and identified Rahman to immigration officials. Indian officials had also reportedly been informed in advance about his role as the head of the Bangladeshi delegation. Rahman eventually decided that he would not continue his scheduled visit and informed officials that he would return to Dhaka.

Rahman was reportedly traveling on a normal Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa sticker and did not have a diplomatic passport. Reports suggest the delay occurred after his name showed up on a security watchlist during routine screening. Bangladesh has reacted strongly to the incident, with the country's foreign affairs ministry summoning India's Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and conveying "deep disappointment". Bangladeshi foreign minister Dr Khalilur Rahman described the incident as "unexpected and unfortunate" and said the government was taking the matter seriously.

Zahed ur Rahman was supposed to lead the Bangladeshi delegation at the IORA meeting, being held from June 15 to 16, in New Delhi. The rest of the Bangladeshi delegation went ahead with the meeting as planned. Rahman is known for making anti-India statements, especially on his YouTube channel 'Zahed’s Take', which remains blocked in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why was Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's adviser detained at Delhi airport for over two hours?
Why was Bangladesh PM Rahman's aide detained at Delhi airport?
Why India hasn’t banned social media for under-16s yet unlike UK, Australia
Why India hasn’t banned social media for under-16s yet unlike UK, Australia
‘Z’ records a robust opening weekend for FIFA World Cup 2026, entertains over 100 million viewers across platforms
‘Z’ records a robust opening weekend for FIFA World Cup 2026
After slap-attack, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for non-violence, vows to continue agitation
After slap-attack, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for non-violence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses cool after India A's defeat to Sri Lanka A, video goes viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses cool after India A's defeat to Sri Lanka A
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement