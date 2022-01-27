Why was Air India flight held up for an hour and what is fuel imbalance?

In a shocking news, an Air India Srinagar-Delhi flight was held up for an hour at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday because of an altercation between a senior Air India pilot and an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME). The matter has been brought before the airline management by the Air India pilot of the flight.

Air India flight AI 826 was scheduled to take off at 1.10 pm but was delayed as the aircraft engineer refused to abide by the rules, the pilot alleged in his complaint letter.

How the incident unfolded

The argument picked up when pilot brought to the notice of the ground staff that there was an imbalance of 1400 kg of fuel.

Imbalance of fuel means that the fuel in both the wings are not equally filled. As per rules, take off is not allowed in such case.

The aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) allegedly forced the Air India pilot to accept the aircraft in fuel imbalance condition.

The pilot of Air India flight AI 826 refused to fly the aircraft with fuel imbalance and insisted on balancing the fuel for its departure.

The AME allegedly asked the Air India pilot to report the aircraft to have 'snag' after which he would declare it to be grounded.

After some 35-40 minutes, another AME attended the aircraft and balanced the fuel after which it took off at around 2.05 pm.

The Air India pilot reported the incident to the Air India management and alleged that the AME has behavioural issues.