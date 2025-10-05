Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 flight grounded in UK, Airline issues BIG statement, 'Crew detected...'

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft was grounded in UK, after the operating crew detected deployment of its emergency turbine, Ram Air Turbine (RAT), mid-descent on Saturday. This flight was of same model, Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, similar to Ahmedabad plane that crashed in June this year.

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft was grounded in UK, after the operating crew detected deployment of its emergency turbine, Ram Air Turbine (RAT), mid-descent on Saturday. The incident occurred on flight AI117 which was opearting from Amritsar to Birmingham. The flight was in final approach to Birmingham, when crew detected RAT deployment, however other electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal. The flight landed safely, but it was grounded for security concerns.

Airlines Air India issued a statement, “The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority.”

This flight was of same model, Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, similar to Ahmedabad plane that crashed in June 2025. RAT had also deployed in the flight. The initial investigation found that the engines shut down because the fuel supply was cut off. This triggered the emergency system. The RAT is an important safety device that only activates during serious emergencies, like a major power loss.