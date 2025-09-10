Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why Vande Bharat sleeper will not run after trial? Indian Railways' BIG decision for the convenience of passengers, it is...

Indian Railways is working hard to provide enhanced facilities to passengers; therefore, the authorities have taken some major decisions regarding Vande Bharat sleeper trains. Read here to see what Indian Railways has Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Why Vande Bharat sleeper will not run after trial? Indian Railways' BIG decision for the convenience of passengers, it is...
Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce an upgraded version of the Sleeper Vande Bharat Express, moving away from the prototype that underwent trials recently. The decision comes as part of the railway's broader initiative to enhance passenger facilities and comfort. The original Sleeper Vande Bharat Express, tested on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route spanning 540 kilometers, highlighted areas for improvement during its trial phase.

Why Indian Railways has decided not to run Vande Bharat sleeper after the trial?

During testing, railway officials identified areas needing improvement in this rake. Railway engineers concluded that instead of rushing to launch, the design needed to be refined to match the high expectations associated with the Vande Bharat brand.

Since Indian Railways is working hard to provide enhanced facilities to passengers, they've decided to upgrade this rake with better amenities. The new rake is being prepared at ICF, Chennai.

How new Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be different from other trains?

According to a senior official of the Railway Ministry, it will be completely different from the existing Rajdhani, Tejas and other premium trains. For example, the third middle berth has a chain but it was decided to make a change in Vande Bharat. Since this pattern has become old. Then wires were installed instead of prototype chains. During the trial, the railway officials felt that the wire can cause inconvenience during the journey. Therefore, the wire has been removed and a better arrangement has been made.

The new sleeper Vande Bharat Express will be completely changed from the prototype train. All those flaws have been removed, which were felt during the trial. In this way, the trial sleeper Vande Bharat Express will not run in the inauguration, the official said.

What will be its route?

According to the Railway Ministry, its route is not decided yet but it is believed that it will run between two routes Delhi Mumbai and Delhi Kolkata. There is a high possibility that it will be run between Delhi and Kolkata because elections are going to be held in Bihar. The Delhi Kolkata route will pass through Bihar. Apart from this, there are elections in West Bengal next year. Therefore, there is a high possibility of this route. The train may run at the end of this month or again at the beginning of next month.

