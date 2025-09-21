Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions

After Trump's H-1B visa order, US-India airfares surged as 4Chan users launched "Operation Clog the Toilet" and disrupted travel plans for H-1B visa holders. What is 'Operation clog the toilet'? Why do H-1B visa holders seek to return US?

The ticket fares from India to the US saw a sudden spike after President Donald Trump's executive order imposed a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas. With fares doubling from Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000, many H-1B holders rushed to book flights after Big Tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft instructed employees abroad to return to the US by a deadline to avoid penalties.



4Chan users 'Operation clog the toilet'

Amid this, some users on the online forum 4Chan reportedly tried to block Indians from booking seats by reserving them without completing purchases. They launched a campaign, ‘Operation Clog the Toilet,’ a coordinated effort to spike airfares and block Indian H-1B holders from booking return flights. "Indians are just waking up after the H1B news. Want to keep them in India? Clog the flight reservation system!" read a post shared on 4Chan.

The post instructed people to search for India-US flights on Google Flights, initiate the checkout process without actually buying tickets, and then leave the window open for 15 minutes without completing the purchase. This would hold the seat temporarily, locking out other potential passengers, and the post advised repeating this process.





H-1B Visa Fee only for new petitions, not renewals



In a move that has set off alarm bells among Indian professionals, United States President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications. The White House issued a clarification to IANS on Saturday, saying that this is a “one-time fee” that applies only to new visas and not renewals or current visa holders. “This is a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. It ONLY applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders. It will first apply in the upcoming lottery cycle,” a White House official told IANS. A White House Spokesperson also clarified to IANS that the policy would “discourage companies from spamming the system.”



Following the announcement, the Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday released an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals in need of immediate support. "Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," the Embassy stated in a post on X.

The measure has raised serious concerns regarding its implications on Indian tech professionals and the flow of remittances, with nearly 71 per cent of all H-1B visas being granted to Indian citizens. Seeking to calm nerves, a senior official from the US administration clarified that the steep fee would apply only to fresh H-1B visa petitions and not to existing holders or those seeking renewals.



