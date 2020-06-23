Why two Bihar cops are stationed outside Navjot Singh Sidhu's Amritsar home for 4 days

For four days, two cops from Bihar have been waiting for the former Punjab minister to sign a piece of paper so they can go back to their home state.

Two cops from Bihar have been sitting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence in Punjab's Amritsar since June 18. For four days, they have been waiting for the former Punjab minister to sign a piece of paper so they can go back to their home state.

The wait does not seem to end.

On Monday, when the two Bihar Policemen - one decked in full uniform and the other in plain clothes - were asked about the purpose of their stay, they said they have to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019.

The cricketer-turned-politician is, however, not ready to meet the police personnel.

"We have been sitting outside MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu`s residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019. He is not ready to meet us," said Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Janardan Ram in Amritsar.

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Since June 18, two sub-inspectors of Bihar Police are coming to Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence to involve him in the investigation, in that case, waiting 4-5 hours daily outside his house. Bihar Police Sub Inspector Janardhan says that if there was a common man, he would have come to the police station himself but Navjot Sidhu is a former minister, so they themselves have come but Sidhu is not meeting them despite being in the house.

"Though everyday people are coming to meet him and Sidhu is also meeting people, but he is not signing on our papers," said Janardhan.

The cops said the has apprised his higher officials about the situation and he will remain stationed till further orders.

