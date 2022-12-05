Search icon
Why Tina Dabi married Pradeep Gawande who is 13 years older than her

Tina Dabi is currently the district collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande met during the second coronavirus wave (File)

Tina Dabi is one of the most celebrated social media personalities in India. She is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC exam in 2015 and since then, she had been in news. She is a social media star. Lakhs of people want to know what is going on in her life. She married Pradeep Gawande last year. He is also an IAS officer and is 13 years older than Dabi. Many ask why she chose Gawande as her life partner.

When she got married, she said in a television interview that she was marrying him as he is a very good human being. She said it was Pradeep who proposed to her. Tina Dabi had said that age doesn't decide the future of any relationship. Love, compatibility, and understanding define any relationship. 

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande met during the second coronavirus wave when they were working together in Rajasthan's Health Department. 

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are both Rajasthan cadre officers. She has a massive fan following on Instagram. She has two million followers on the website. She often shares photos and videos on her profile.

Pradeep Gawande is originally from Latur. He is a medical doctor. He completed his medical education in Aurangabad. He also worked as a doctor in a government hospital in Maharashtra.

He cracked UPSC in 2013 when he was 31 years of age. His all-India rank was 478. He prepared for UPSC in Delhi.

Last month, Pradeep Gawande was appointed as Commissioner of the Colonization Department of Bikaner. 

Tina Dabi is currently the district collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

