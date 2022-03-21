Why this year the heat in March is feeling like that of May

It's still March month and already heat wave like conditions can be felt in many parts of the country. The heat of the Sun is increasing and the temperature has crossed the 40 degrees mark in many districts including the national capital Delhi.

Safdarjung and Lodhi Road in the capital recorded a temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 7 degrees above normal. In Pitampura, the mercury rose to 39.9 degrees, which is a record. Earlier, in March 2013, the mercury reached 40-42 degrees in Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned that this year the summer heat is likely to be more than previous years, meaning the summers will be warmer this year around.

What is the cause behind the excess heat?

According to IMD, the anti-cyclone which usually forms in the end of March in Rajasthan, has formed early this time.

Western disturbance is also not active. Due to this, hot winds have started coming from Thar Desert and Pakistan, which is increasing the temperature.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a continuous increase in the temperature for the next few days.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, said that this time the weather condition is not normal. Summer has arrived ahead of time.

Hot winds in North India

Hot winds are blowing in many areas of North India for the past couple of days, including Delhi.

People are facing severe heat in many parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum temperature remains above 40 degrees in most areas of Rajasthan.

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of the state was recorded in Banswara at 42.4 degrees.

The mercury rose to 42.2 degrees in Phalodi, 41.7 degrees in Dungarpur, 41.3 degrees in Tonk.

In western Uttar Pradesh too, the maximum temperature is three to four degrees above normal in many districts.

The effect of early summer heat is being felt in Madhya Pradesh as well.

On Sunday, the temperature was recorded beyond 40 degrees in four districts of the state.

There is no chance of rain for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

Effect on crops

Due to the fast rising mercury, the fear of crop failure has started haunting the farmers.

Farmers say that wheat is likely to ripen prematurely in high heat and rising temperatures.

If the moisture in the fields decreases, then the grain of wheat may shrink and there is a fear of reduced production.

Agricultural experts say that the grain of wheat ripens in normal temperature.

They add that when the heat is high, the grain neither swells well nor cooks properly.

Due to the undercooked and hard grain, the taste of wheat decreases and the nutritional value may also decrease.

How to take care of your health?

1. Drink juices, plenty of water and eat smaller cold meals such as salads and fruit - remain hydrated.

2. Wear light coloured, loose fitting clothes made from natural fibres like cotton.

3. Stay out of the sun. If you must go outside, apply sunscreen, wear a hat, use umbrella.



4. Plan your day around the heat, avoid being outdoors between 11 am and 5 pm.

5. Put wet towels or cool packs on your arms or neck or put your feet in cool water.



6. Minimise physical activity, do all household chores early in the morning when it is coolest.