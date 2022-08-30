Why this divine knowledge now, and not before 2021? Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sonia Gandhi - File Photo

Questioning the timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation in a letter bomb to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress on Tuesday asked why this “divine knowledge” did not dawn upon him before 2021 “when his seat and bungalow were safe”.

Now that Azad's Rajya Sabha seat and his Delhi bungalow are not safe, "divine knowledge has dawned upon him and he is writing five-page letters in British English", Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

"Whoever resigns from the party, writes five-page letters. Going by the English used in the letter, it seems some Britisher has written that. But the question is why did this divine knowledge not come to you before 2021? All answers lie in that," he told reporters.

The remarks came as Azad continued to launch a volley of attacks on the Congress and its leadership, claiming that the party could fall any time and that Rahul Gandhi does not have the aptitude or interest in politics.

Asked about Azad's attacks on the Congress leadership while severing five-decade-long ties with the party, Vallabh said, "The divine knowledge which was attained today, why was that not attained before 2021? Because before 2021 your seat was secure and your bungalow was safe.

"When there was a crisis on the seat and the bungalow, divine knowledge dawned on you and now you are writing big letters," he said.

The Congress spokesperson said writing a letter is very easy for educated people but asked what is the meaning of that.

"Why was that letter not written before 2021? This question has the answer to all your questions. But keep in mind, whatever they do, there will be a historic rally on September 4 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and questions will be asked about why GST was imposed on flour. We will not leave that," he said.

Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.

Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances.

In a fresh attack on the Congress, former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday said the "ailing" party needs medicines which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Days after quitting the party, he claimed its foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime but the Congress leadership doesn't have the time to set things right.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.