Why THIS city in UP is being turned into a cantonment and what it means for locals

The city of Prayagraj in UP is set to be turned into a cantonment, with 5,000 soldiers set to be deployed at every step to ensure the safety and security of the Magh Mela. The Magh Mela is a Hindu religious festival that takes place in the city of UP every year, and it attracts large crowds of devotees and visitors from all over the country.

The decision to turn the city into a cantonment and deploy a large number of soldiers has been taken in response to the potential security threats that may arise during the festival. The ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, has asked to streamline the entire security arrangement during the Magh Mela, with police personnel to be deployed in every sector and continuous duty to be carried out.

The deployment of soldiers and the transformation of the city into a cantonment is aimed at ensuring the safety of all those participating in the festival, as well as the maintenance of law and order. The deployment of soldiers will also help to deter any potential security threats or incidents from occurring during the festival.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has instructed that the entire security arrangement for the Magh Mela in UP be streamlined. Police personnel should be deployed in every sector and continuous duty should be carried out to ensure the safety of those participating in the festival. Police personnel should also provide guidance to crowds coming to the festival to avoid any problems.

Also read: Uttarakhand rocked by 3.1 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt in Uttarkashi district

In addition, unauthorized loudspeakers installed in religious places in eight districts, including Prayagraj, should be removed. A campaign was recently launched to remove such loudspeakers, and more than five dozen were donated in rural areas including Kareli, Bahadurganj, Roshanbagh, Atarsuiyya, and Alopibagh. Unauthorized loudspeakers found at other locations will also be removed. The meeting was held online, with Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG Chandra Prakash, and DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri in attendance.

The officers also emphasized the need to increase surveillance in border areas and to prevent black market sales of DAP, following the recent seizure of 600 bags in Naribari.

The Magh Mela is an important cultural and religious event for the people of UP, and the deployment of soldiers and the transformation of the city into a cantonment is aimed at ensuring that it can be celebrated safely and peacefully. The security measures being put in place will help to ensure that the festival can be enjoyed by all those participating without any disruptions or incidents.