INDIA

Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy

The GIFT City in Gujarat has eased its liquor rules as it reformed its ‘Wine and Dine’ policy. Under the new measure, the city has allowed liquor consumption in a greater area, expanding the restriction.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 08:08 PM IST

Gujarat, also known as the dry state, as it is largely liquor free, is seeing changes in the pattern in its GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) as it has reformed its ‘Wine and Dine’ policy. Under this new measure, the city has allowed liquor consumption in many areas including hotel terraces, lawns, and poolside zones, as per the ANI news agency. The move is aimed at making the district more attractive to global investors and international corporations and strengthening its position as a global IT hub.  

As per ANI, those allowed to consume liquor include domestic and foreign visitors, and authorised officials working in the city but only in designated areas within the premises. 

What liquor norms have been changed in GIFT City? 

According to officials, the changes have been introduced to support a global business ecosystem and streamline operations for international investors, technical experts, and national and multinational companies operating in GIFT City. The revised policy enables visitors to come to GIFT City for industrial or official purposes to obtain temporary liquor permits more easily. 

Under the updated provisions, such visitors will be permitted to consume liquor at approved “Wine and Dine” facilities and at other authorised hotel and restaurant premises within GIFT City, including restaurants, lawn areas, poolside zones, and terraces. The move is intended to provide greater convenience to business travellers from other countries and states attending meetings, conferences and official engagements in the financial district. 

The state government has clarified that there is no change in Gujarat's existing prohibition laws or policies. The amendments are limited to the "Wine and Dine" policy, which applies only within GIFT City, and are aimed at facilitating officials, employees, and visiting business delegates as part of efforts to develop a globally competitive business environment. These provisions do not apply to residents of Gujarat, officials said. 

