This feature-loaded Mahindra XUV700 is purpose-built to handle rugged terrains with ease. It should be on your priority list if you love to go on road trips and off-roading adventures.

Top 7 Reasons that make the Mahindra XUV700 perfect for Off-Roading Adventures

Strong Build Quality

The foundation of any good off-roader is a robust build chassis that can withstand the challenges of a rugged trail. The Mahindra XUV700 delivers on this front with its sturdy construction. The monocoque chassis of the Mahindra XUV700 provides the much-needed strength and durability for off-roading adventures.

Complementing this rigid frame are high-strength steel panels that resist dents and protect the underbody over rough terrain. Traversing rocky trails or slippery slopes should bring you peace of mind, knowing your XUV700 is ready for the challenge.

Powerful Engine Options

A reliable and powerful engine is key to conquering steep inclines and rough surfaces during off-roading adventures. The Mahindra XUV700 offers two excellent engine options in this regard:

: The turbo petrol engine option with direct injection delivers 197bhp power and 380Nm torque. This allows the engine to maintain momentum over challenging terrain. 2.2L Diesel: The 2.2-litre diesel engine option delivers 182bhp power and 450Nm torque. This engine variant's abundant torque is a boon for crawling over obstacles at low speeds.



Notably, both these engine options come with 6-speed manual or automatic transmission options.

Advanced Safety Features

The Mahindra XUV700 boasts an impressive array of safety features, positioning it as a leader in its segment. At the forefront is its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

The vehicle's safety is further enhanced by its best-in-class 7 airbags, including a knee airbag and Electronic Stability Program. Driver alertness is prioritised with features like Driver Drowsiness Detection and Personalised Safety Alerts.

For enhanced visibility and situational awareness, the XUV700 offers a 360° Surround View and Blind View Monitor. The higher trims include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Electronic Park Brake.

High Ground Clearance

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a generous ground clearance of 200mm. This clearance allows you to scale most obstacles on off-roading trails without scraping the underbody. It is also sufficient to navigate through urban potholes and most rural roads. A high ground clearance offers enhanced driving comfort and a commanding road view.

All-wheel drive (AWD) Capability

Power delivery to all four wheels is essential for maintaining the proper grip and forward momentum while traversing harsh off-roading conditions. For this reason, the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L diesel automatic powertrain trims of the Mahindra XUV700 come with an additional option of all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, offering capabilities far beyond what you would expect from a city car like the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Commanding Dimensions

The XUV700 measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1755 mm in height. Its wheelbase and kerb weight measurements are 2750 mm and 1855 kg, respectively. These readings ensure that the Mahindra XUV700 is well-equipped to help you cruise through the challenges of most off-roading trails in a commanding position.

Boot Space Capacity

The Mahindra XUV700 won’t disappoint if you want to carry camping gear, bicycles, or other equipment for your outdoor adventures. Though the boot space of 240 litres is far from the best in its class, this space is sufficient to carry the most essential adventure gear.

Final Words

The Mahindra XUV700 has all the ingredients of a great off-roader. The Mahindra XUV700 can help you easily sail through most off-roading challenges thanks to powerful engine options and a sizable ground clearance. Most importantly, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems of the XUV700 ensure enhanced safety for you and your loved ones on off-roading adventures.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)