Why the discharge policy and home isolation is set at 7 days - ICMR Chief replies

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has explained why the discharge policy and home isolation policy are focusing on the seven-day period. At a press conference, he said that on the first day one will test negative whatever tests they undertake.

"It takes time for the virus to grow in your system and that is known as the latent period. From day three it will be detectable in the Lateral Flow Tests and up to day eight which is the infectious period." "That is why, the discharge policy and home isolation policy are focusing on the seven-day period," Mr Bhargava explained.

He explained that the RT-PCR test results will continue to be positive even after day eight because certain RNA particles which are non-infective will continue to be shed and will continue to cause test results to be positive. The ICMR director-general said that for Omicron, lateral flow tests have become the backbone.

The revised protocols

High-risk contacts of confirmed COVID cases and those undertaking inter-state travel do not need to get tested.

Asymptomatic individuals, patients discharged from home-isolation and COVID-19 facility do not need to get tested.

On seven-day home quarantine and for all the contacts of any positive case should continue to wear a mask.

Testing to be done through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or rapid-antigen test.

A positive point-of-care test and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing.

Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or rapid-antigen test should undertake RT-PCR test.

Symptomatic individuals, at-risk contacts (elderly and individuals with comorbidity) of laboratory-confirmed cases may be tested.

Individuals undertaking international travel may be tested. In hospital settings, testing may be undertaken as per discretion of doctor.

Patients admitted in hospitals should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility, the advisory stated.

All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility.