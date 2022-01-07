Here's why SC's comments on PM Modi's security breach issue is a setback for Punjab government

The Supreme Court of India is hearing a petition filed by senior advocate Maninder Singh, seeking a thorough probe into the alleged breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during his Punjab visit. An SC Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is hearing the plea.

Key setbacks for Punjab Government

Bench directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of the Prime Minister during his visit to Punjab forthwith.

The apex court directed the Punjab police authorities, SPG and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

Director General of Police, Chandigarh and an officer from National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate with the Registrar General.

This move by the Supreme Court is significant as these officers are not associated with the Punjab state government or the Punjab IPS cadre.

The involvement of the NIA signifies that the Supreme Court of India paid due care and attention to the scheme of the Special Protection Group Act, 1988.

The SPG Act, 1988 highlights that the state government under Section 14 of the said act is obligated to aid the SPG for the security of the Prime Minister of India.

The bench also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to hold their hands till Monday.

Punjab government probe

The Congress-led Punjab government appointed a two member committee to investigate the major security lapse that occurred on Wednesday.

The committee was headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill along with the Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab.

However, halfway into the hearing, the Advocate General of Punjab disowned it's very own committee in view of the submissions made by the petitioner.

Advocate General said that Justice Gill was not a suitable person in view of the observations made by the Supreme Court in the past against him.