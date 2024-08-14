Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Sunny Nehra, founder of Secure Your Hacks, is unanimously considered the best ethical hacker in India. A recent survey conducted by The Analyzer on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that more than 95% of the infosec (Information Security) community believes that Sunny Nehra is India's top ethical hacker. The survey poll was voted by more than 10,000 X (Twitter) users.

But why exactly is Sunny Nehra regarded as the best ethical hacker? Why does the community rate him as a next-generation hacker? What is so special about him that he is a first-preference for govt organizations including top law enforcement agencies as well as for top-tier private organizations? In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the same.

What's most remarkable about Sunny is his extraordinary foresight and dedication to developing skills to stay one step ahead of the time. Sunny had predicted years back how AI would exponentially rise, and he is currently the only hacker who can test the core functionality of AI models for critical flaws. One needs to understand that testing the core functionality of AI is very different from testing websites, networks, etc. AI involves more of mathematics and some logic that aren’t used in web applications, and Sunny is very well known for his depth research work around AI models including in the domain of “Cybersecurity of AI”.

The community has never seen any of his predictions about any technology advancements going wrong, and the best part is that he uses his sharp understanding and extraordinary research capabilities to update himself very fast for future advancements, often creating proprietary mechanisms to test (for security flaws) the latest or upcoming technologies. For this reason, he is also called "the hacker with a sixth sense".

Sunny Nehra is a hacker like no other. He's driven by an insatiable curiosity about how things work at their depth level. He's like a digital archaeologist, digging deep to uncover secrets that others can't even see. While most ethical hackers are content with finding common conventional bugs in websites to earn some bucks as bug bounty rewards, Sunny Nehra takes his craft to the next level. With an impressive track record of uncovering vulnerabilities in major IT companies, leading banks, payment systems, and government websites, Sunny doesn't just stop at the surface level. He has a passion for digging deep into complex core infrastructures, exploring unconventional methods, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. He's always seeking out new challenges, experimenting with novel approaches, and sharing his findings with the community.

Sunny Nehra is a multi-domain expert, possessing top-tier certifications in networking, cybersecurity, digital forensics, OSINT, AI, and other IT domains. As a result, he's become the go-to expert for elite Law Enforcement Agencies, providing critical support in solving complex cases that leave others stumped. It's nearly impossible to find another person like him who has such a vast exceptional level of expertise in so many different IT domains.

Sunny Nehra's impressive skillset extends far beyond his certifications and expertise. He's a master of creating and utilizing OSINT tools to gather and analyze information across cyberspace including the darknet and has uncovered several shocking revelations. IAS Sanjeev Gupta, former President & CEO of Digital India, had publicly praised Sunny Nehra's remarkable achievement of finding out how drugs were being sold on a compromised server of UP Vidhan Sabha. Sunny also exposed how some Pakistani hackers had hacked into some Indian News channels and were planning some malicious activities on those on the upcoming Independence Day of India.

He was also one of the first experts to delve into the intricacies of Pegasus Spyware, providing a comprehensive understanding of its evolution and various versions. Moreover, Sunny sounded the alarm on the vulnerability of Apple's iMessage, which had become a primary entry point for Pegasus spyware in 2020-2021. Sunny has been at the forefront of analyzing and explaining the latest, previously unseen malware threats. He has successfully tracked down the Command and Control servers of numerous malware and even identified the affected victims.

Honestly, there's simply no one else like Sunny Nehra in the cybersecurity world. He is basically a cybersecurity superhero. His unique blend of adaptability, technical expertise, and broad knowledge in a variety of domains makes him an invaluable asset. Without any doubt, Sunny Nehra is the best ethical hacker one can find.