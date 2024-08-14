Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

Who is Dr Ashok Sinha? The Man Behind Viral Video Exposing Adivasi Hair Oil Scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's new bowling coach

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

World's most venomous snake

World's most venomous snake

Health benefits of star fruit

Health benefits of star fruit

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

What is temperature of volcanic lava ?

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

'Amitabh Bachchan is...': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, RGV shares shocking news, says...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

Meet actress accused of having 'secret child', was youngest Indian at Cannes but was boycotted, turned producer, now...

HomeIndia

India

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?

He was also one of the first experts to delve into the intricacies of Pegasus Spyware, providing a comprehensive understanding of its evolution and various versions.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Why Sunny Nehra is considered the best ethical hacker in India?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sunny Nehra, founder of Secure Your Hacks, is unanimously considered the best ethical hacker in India. A recent survey conducted by The Analyzer on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that more than 95% of the infosec (Information Security) community believes that Sunny Nehra is India's top ethical hacker. The survey poll was voted by more than 10,000 X (Twitter) users.

But why exactly is Sunny Nehra regarded as the best ethical hacker? Why does the community rate him as a next-generation hacker? What is so special about him that he is a first-preference for govt organizations including top law enforcement agencies as well as for top-tier private organizations? In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the same.

What's most remarkable about Sunny is his extraordinary foresight and dedication to developing skills to stay one step ahead of the time. Sunny had predicted years back how AI would exponentially rise, and he is currently the only hacker who can test the core functionality of AI models for critical flaws. One needs to understand that testing the core functionality of AI is very different from testing websites, networks, etc. AI involves more of mathematics and some logic that aren’t used in web applications, and Sunny is very well known for his depth research work around AI models including in the domain of “Cybersecurity of AI”.

The community has never seen any of his predictions about any technology advancements going wrong, and the best part is that he uses his sharp understanding and extraordinary research capabilities to update himself very fast for future advancements, often creating proprietary mechanisms to test (for security flaws) the latest or upcoming technologies. For this reason, he is also called "the hacker with a sixth sense".

Sunny Nehra is a hacker like no other. He's driven by an insatiable curiosity about how things work at their depth level. He's like a digital archaeologist, digging deep to uncover secrets that others can't even see. While most ethical hackers are content with finding common conventional bugs in websites to earn some bucks as bug bounty rewards, Sunny Nehra takes his craft to the next level. With an impressive track record of uncovering vulnerabilities in major IT companies, leading banks, payment systems, and government websites, Sunny doesn't just stop at the surface level. He has a passion for digging deep into complex core infrastructures, exploring unconventional methods, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. He's always seeking out new challenges, experimenting with novel approaches, and sharing his findings with the community.

Sunny Nehra is a multi-domain expert, possessing top-tier certifications in networking, cybersecurity, digital forensics, OSINT, AI, and other IT domains. As a result, he's become the go-to expert for elite Law Enforcement Agencies, providing critical support in solving complex cases that leave others stumped. It's nearly impossible to find another person like him who has such a vast exceptional level of expertise in so many different IT domains.

Sunny Nehra's impressive skillset extends far beyond his certifications and expertise. He's a master of creating and utilizing OSINT tools to gather and analyze information across cyberspace including the darknet and has uncovered several shocking revelations. IAS Sanjeev Gupta, former President & CEO of Digital India, had publicly praised Sunny Nehra's remarkable achievement of finding out how drugs were being sold on a compromised server of UP Vidhan Sabha. Sunny also exposed how some Pakistani hackers had hacked into some Indian News channels and were planning some malicious activities on those on the upcoming Independence Day of India.

He was also one of the first experts to delve into the intricacies of Pegasus Spyware, providing a comprehensive understanding of its evolution and various versions. Moreover, Sunny sounded the alarm on the vulnerability of Apple's iMessage, which had become a primary entry point for Pegasus spyware in 2020-2021. Sunny has been at the forefront of analyzing and explaining the latest, previously unseen malware threats. He has successfully tracked down the Command and Control servers of numerous malware and even identified the affected victims.

Honestly, there's simply no one else like Sunny Nehra in the cybersecurity world. He is basically a cybersecurity superhero. His unique blend of adaptability, technical expertise, and broad knowledge in a variety of domains makes him an invaluable asset. Without any doubt, Sunny Nehra is the best ethical hacker one can find.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

Meet woman, who is set to hold key position in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company, appointed as...

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

IMD weather update: Rains in Delhi-NCR till... orange alert for these states issued

Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata HC transfers probe to CBI, Bengal state healthcare remains in...

Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata HC transfers probe to CBI, Bengal state healthcare remains in...

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls sharing 'dirty jokes' with Vinod Khanna: 'During lunchtime, we would...'

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls sharing 'dirty jokes' with Vinod Khanna: 'During lunchtime, we would...'

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

This actor once sold eggs, worked as driver, later became highest paid actor, made Amitabh Bachchan a star with...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

Once India's highest-paid actor, declined Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer for Bigg Boss, then show rejected him when...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement