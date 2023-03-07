Why shouldn't corruption charges be probed?: BJP on CBI questioning ex-Bihar CM Lalu Yadav

File photo

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the JD(U) and the RJD over the CBI questioning of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying if there are corruption charges why should not they be investigated.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar left Yadav's side because he was not getting answers to these scams, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said and questioned whether serious allegations of corruption be answered or not.

"Today, when the charge sheet has been filed on these scams and the investigation is going on, then why to repent?" Prasad said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He further said it was during Congress' tenure that PILs against Yadav regarding the fodder scam were filed, one by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and another by now JD (U) national president Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, backed by that time Nitish Kumar.

"Lalu Prasad was convicted in four cases of four scams and appeal is pending in some cases. At that time it was also alleged that the BJP people were making baseless allegations," Prasad said.

Taking on the Bihar chief minister, Prasad said, "Nitish Babu should stop calling himself the 'Sushasan Babu' of Bihar. The way he has pushed the state of Bihar towards deterioration, the people will soon teach him the lesson in reciprocation."