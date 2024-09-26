'Why should I resign?', asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid protests by BJP leaders

The CM said that there were allegations against Union Minister and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, yet he hasn't resigned, so why should he.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that he would not be resigning from his post amid the MUDA scam allegations levied on him by BJP leaders.

"I won't resign; why should I resign? There are allegations on HD Kumaraswamy, did he resign? Let Kumaraswamy resign, has Modi taken resignation of Kumaraswamy," the CM said. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also commented on the demands of the BJP leaders, calling all it is as "political drama" and saying that there are a lot of cases against BJP leaders too.

"I think it is all a political drama which they are trying to do. There are a lot of cases against several central ministers & other leaders of the BJP, have all of them resigned? There is no need for CM to resign. The entire party from Delhi to the village stands with him. Being the party president, I am telling you there is no question of CM resigning," said the Deputy CM.

Earlier, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai had asked for the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, saying that if the CM wants a fair investigation, a resignation should be given all the police officers are transferred by the CM himself.

"If he wants a fair and free enquiry and further investigation, since Lokayukta and all the police officers are still being posted by the Home Ministry, all the IPS officers are being transferred by none other than the Chief Minister himself. To have a fair inquiry, with this background. Lokayukta should be given a free hand by the present government by him resigning from his CM post," Bommai said.

Replying to the claims by the Karnataka CM saying that it is a conspiracy by BJP, Bommai added, "What he is saying is not important. What the High Court is saying, the sessions court is saying is important."BJP leader CT Ravi had also criticised the Karnataka CM during the protest of BJP-JDS leaders.

"When Siddaramaiah was the opposition leader, then the CM was B. S. Yediyurappa and when he was accused in a case, Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa should not continue as the CM. Siddaramaiah also said that Yediyurappa should resign...Now Siddaramaiah should resign. At that time, you suggested Yediyurappa to resign...You do not have any other option and you should resign," said the BJP leader.

