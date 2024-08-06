Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase amid Bangladesh crisis?

Her arrival was marked by a red carpet reception, showing that her visit was carefully planned in advance

Following recent violence in Bangladesh and her resignation as Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday. According to reports, she is still at the secure Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Her C-130 transport plane landed at the airbase on Monday. Her arrival was marked by a red carpet reception, showing that her visit was carefully planned in advance.

The airbase, known for its high level of security, has been further fortified to ensure her safety. Garud commandos have been assigned to protect her, reported News18.

The Hindon Airbase is the largest in Asia and is fully controlled by the Indian Air Force. It has been turned into a veritable fortress, with access tightly controlled. The entry and exit gates at the Ghaziabad station have been closed, and barricades are in place at the exit gate, according to the report.

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina’s arrival, a high-level meeting was held with senior security officials. The meeting included General Dwivedi, head of the intelligence agency, and Lieutenant General Johnson Philip Matthew, Chief of Integrated Defense Staff. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval personally welcomed her and conducted a one-hour meeting with her upon her arrival at Hindon Airbase.

It remains unclear as to why the former Bangladesh Prime Minister chose to stay at Hindon Airbase. The secure location and the strong security measures in place suggest that this decision was made to ensure her safety amid the ongoing unrest in her country.