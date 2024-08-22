Why Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's connection with Blackstone deserves more scrutiny

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeIndia

India

Why Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's connection with Blackstone deserves more scrutiny

Buch recently stated that she had withdrawn from all Blackstone-related matters as Sebi chairperson.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Why Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's connection with Blackstone deserves more scrutiny
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hindenburg's report created significant controversy when it made allegations about the Adani Group last year, leading to a substantial drop in Adani's stock prices. On August 10, the US-based short-seller claimed that the Sebi failed to investigate these allegations due to conflicts of interest involving Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and offshore funds related to Adani.

However, both the Adani Group and Buch have dismissed the allegations made by Hindenburg. But other questions could be answered about her association with other companies such as American private equity major Blackstone.

Buch became a whole-time member at Sebi in April 2017 and later became its chief in March 2022. If Buch thought the statements released by her and Sebi were enough to address the conflict of interest allegations levelled by the short-seller, she couldn’t be more wrong.

Buch stated that she had withdrawn from all Blackstone-related matters as Sebi chairperson. This is because Buch's husband Dhaval Buch has been a senior adviser at Blackstone since July 2019. However, her statement deserves more scrutiny because Blackstone is heavily invested in India.

“Blackstone is heavily invested in India. It is the promoter of many companies in India. That (Buch) has recused herself from Blackstone matters isn’t enough given the amount of investment they have in India," a veteran fund manager, requesting anonymity told The Morning Context. 

Though Buch said she has recused matters related to Blackstone, her statement doesn't mention the numerous companies that Blackstone, through its various subsidiaries, either owns' outright or holds a significant stake in. 

Such companies include Indiabulls Housing Finance (now Sammaan Capital), Aadhar Housing Finance, asset and wealth management firm ASK Investment Managers, hospital chain Care Hospitals and IT services provider Mphasis.

All these companies are part of the Blackstone group's USD 50 billion in assets in India, including USD 30 billion in real estate. Blackstone sits on top of a large network of listed companies regulated by Buch. For instance, Aadhar Housing Finance (backed by Blackstone) went public in May 2024, after SEBI cleared its draft red herring prospectus in February. The market regulator also cleared IPO of a company controlled by Rla Blackstone, during the leadership of Buch. Now the question is, has Buch recused herself from all matters involving companies that Blackstone has a stake in? 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement