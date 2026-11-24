The notice, issued by advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, alleging that they are factually inaccurate, historically misleading, distorted and prejudicial to the reputation and legacy of V D Savarkar.

Over alleged defamatory remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the recently published memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', his grandnephew has sent a legal notice to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking an unconditional apology, clarification and correction of the statements.

The notice, issued by advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, alleging that they are factually inaccurate, historically misleading, distorted and prejudicial to the reputation and legacy of V D Savarkar.

Satyaki Savarkar has warned that if she fails to respond to the notice within 15 days, he will file a contempt petition against Sonia Gandhi in court.

What Sonia Gandhi said on Savarkar in her memoir?

Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir, criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Savarkar and claimed that the latter had apologised to the British, who were his "colonial masters". On the contrary, she said, the Congress leaders were "enduring assaults and imprisonment" at the hands of the British.

"While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers," she says.

"The RSS had always seen the Congress and its values as the primary stumbling block in its design of a Hindu nation, with people of other faiths becoming second-class citizens. Their chief ideologues, in their writings and speeches, had expressed their admiration for Hitler and his policies concerning minorities," she adds.

Shiv Sena demands ban

The Shiv Sena has demanded a ban on the veteran Congress leader's memoir over the remarks made on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. At a press briefing in Mumbai, several Shiv Sena leaders questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray's silence and said the former Maharashtra chief minister has not uttered a single word over the insults hurled at Savarkar. Instead, they said, Uddhav has accepted the book from the Congress.

According to the Shiv Sena leaders, Gandhi, in her book, also insulted Savarkar by stating that he had apologised to the British and written letters to them, an allegation that has also been repeatedly made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.