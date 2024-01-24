Why Republic Day is celebrated at Kartavya Path every year, know here

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, has been a silent witness to the dawn of Independence and has hosted Republic Day celebrations for over seven decades.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 when the nation officially became a republic. The focal point of the celebrations is the grand Republic Day parade held on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi, showcasing impressive displays of military prowess, marching contingents from all three armed forces, and thrilling performances by motorcycle teams. This year, India has extended an invitation to President Emmanuel Macron of France to participate in the Republic Day festivities.

The choice of Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations holds historical significance. Originally named Kingsway, this stretch played a vital role in India's struggle for independence and served as a central axis in New Delhi, established after the capital was relocated from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to this city in 1911 during the British Raj. Post-independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, and Queensway, intersecting it, was rebranded as Janpath.

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, has been a silent witness to the dawn of Independence and has hosted Republic Day celebrations for over seven decades. It symbolizes India's transformative journey from colonial subjugation to becoming a sovereign democratic republic.

In September 2022, 'Rajpath' underwent a name change to 'Kartavya Path' as part of the redesigned Central Vista Avenue, officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. The renaming signifies a transition from the former Rajpath, viewed as a symbol of power, to the new Kartavya Path, representing public ownership and empowerment.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi stated that Kingsway or Rajpath, once seen as a "symbol of slavery," has now been consigned to history and completely erased.

The Republic Day parade kicks off from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds along Kartavya Path, passing through India Gate en route to the Red Fort, covering a distance exceeding five kilometers.