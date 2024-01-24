Why Republic Day is celebrated at Kartavya Path every year, know here

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

HomeIndia

India

Why Republic Day is celebrated at Kartavya Path every year, know here

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, has been a silent witness to the dawn of Independence and has hosted Republic Day celebrations for over seven decades.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 when the nation officially became a republic. The focal point of the celebrations is the grand Republic Day parade held on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi, showcasing impressive displays of military prowess, marching contingents from all three armed forces, and thrilling performances by motorcycle teams. This year, India has extended an invitation to President Emmanuel Macron of France to participate in the Republic Day festivities.

The choice of Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations holds historical significance. Originally named Kingsway, this stretch played a vital role in India's struggle for independence and served as a central axis in New Delhi, established after the capital was relocated from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to this city in 1911 during the British Raj. Post-independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, and Queensway, intersecting it, was rebranded as Janpath.

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, has been a silent witness to the dawn of Independence and has hosted Republic Day celebrations for over seven decades. It symbolizes India's transformative journey from colonial subjugation to becoming a sovereign democratic republic.

In September 2022, 'Rajpath' underwent a name change to 'Kartavya Path' as part of the redesigned Central Vista Avenue, officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. The renaming signifies a transition from the former Rajpath, viewed as a symbol of power, to the new Kartavya Path, representing public ownership and empowerment.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi stated that Kingsway or Rajpath, once seen as a "symbol of slavery," has now been consigned to history and completely erased.

The Republic Day parade kicks off from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds along Kartavya Path, passing through India Gate en route to the Red Fort, covering a distance exceeding five kilometers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

Meet actor known as 'Lord Ram's son', quit films at 13, worked in World Bank, heads Rs 1400-crore company, lives in...

Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

'I can’t compete because...': Boxing legend Mary Kom retires

Myanmar army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE