Why Red Fort was chosen for suicide blast? NIA chargesheet reveals motive, 12 visits by bomber, AGuH link and financing

NIA chargesheet in Red Fort terror blast says attack was deliberate suicide bombing by Dr Umar Un Nabi 12 killed 29 injured 24 vehicles damaged group considered Red Fort symbol of Indian state waging war AGuH affiliate of AQIS Delhi court took cognizance Aug 29 10 accused chargesheeted

Dr Umar Un Nabi, the perpetrator of last year’s Red Fort terror attack, employed a “command mechanism” through a piezoelectric plate attached to his shoe to trigger the explosion, making it a “foot- or shoe-operated” bomb, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet. This revelation clarifies that the bomb was intentionally detonated at the Red Fort, a location regarded by the group as a symbol of the Indian state, dispelling any doubts that it might have gone off accidentally due to panic.

In May of this year, the federal agency filed a charge sheet in connection with the bombing against ten individuals, which a Delhi court acknowledged only on August 29. The attack resulted in the deaths of twelve people, including Nabi, injured twenty-nine others, and damaged twenty-four vehicles. This bombing was executed by a group of doctors affiliated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The NIA charge sheet details how the bombing occurred, stating that forensic reports conclusively established the involvement of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) in the explosion. It noted that a shoe of the Red-Tape brand, with a metal piece attached to the heel of only one shoe found at the blast site, indicates that a command mechanism was used to control the IED.

Additionally, the charge sheet mentions that a swab taken from the nasal cavity, confirmed to be a part of Nabi's body through DNA fingerprinting, tested positive for TATP (triacetone triperoxide) and ammonium nitrate. This evidence confirms that Nabi was inside the car at the time of the explosion and that he initiated the IED using the command mechanism.

The IED was developed by co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani, an explosives expert, using a transducer technique. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet, a piezoelectric plate converts mechanical energy (such as pressure or vibration) into electrical energy, or vice versa, by employing special ceramic materials. When compressed, this plate produces a voltage. Conversely, when voltage is applied to it, the plate vibrates or deforms, functioning as an actuator or transducer that converts one form of energy into another.

The NIA claims to have established that Wani handed over the piezoelectric plate to Nabi. The plate was seized from Nabi’s shoe at the blast site, and analysis by explosives experts concluded that Nabi used this trigger mechanism to cause the explosion in a Hyundai i20 car loaded with explosive material.

Why the Red Fort

The NIA's charge sheet reveals that Nabi was very familiar with the Red Fort area, having visited it multiple times. The agency has noted 12 occasions between December 2023 and May 2025 when Nabi visited the area either alone or with Dr. Muzamil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheed Saeed. Additionally, they purchased electronic items for the IED from the Red Fort area.

The charge sheet also states, "The accused considered the Red Fort to be symbolic of the Indian state. Handwritten notes seized from Nabi's premises at Al-Falah University clearly indicate that members of AGuH were against democracy and wanted the imposition of Sharia law in India. Therefore, causing the blast near the Red Fort, besides being a terrorist act, also amounts to waging war against the State. With this in mind, they visited the adjoining areas of the Red Fort several times."

Was somebody else to carry suicide bombing in 2025?

The NIA charge sheet reveals that Nabi and arrested member of AGuH Muzamil Shakeel were always looking for people they could radicalise to strengthen their group. Nabi, Shakeel and Saeed even targeted potential targets among students and fellow doctors in pursuit of the said objective.

Nabi convinced co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani and Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian (arrested in December 2025), to join the terror group, the agency said. “Wani and Dar were also motivated by Nabi and Irfan Ahmad Wagay (arrested ideologue) to become suicide bombers ...,” the charge sheet says.

“In November 2024, Nabi called Dar to Iqbal Park, Srinagar, and met him along with Wagay. Both radicalised Dar further and Nabi code-named him “45”. Shakeel also met Dar in Pulwama and assured him when the time comes, he would be called for the sake of Islam. In May-June 2025, Nabi and Wagay gave an oath of self-sacrificial operation, which was recorded in Wagay’s mobile.

In August 2025, NIA says, Nabi asked Dar to be ready for ‘Shahadat’ (bearing witness to faith). But finding that he (Dar) was not ready, Nabi took his (Dar’s) mobile and deleted all chats on Telegram between them and others.

How the Group Was Financed

Dr. Shaheed Saeed, a doctor from Lucknow who married Muzamil Shakeel, played a key role in financing a group called ‘AGuH Interim.’ AGuH was formed in July 2017 by Zakir Rashid Bhat, also known as Zakir Musa, who was once a close aide of Burhan Wani, after he parted ways with Hizbul Mujahideen. In its early days, AGuH coordinated with other outfits in Jammu and Kashmir; however, repeated crackdowns by security forces led to its activities coming to an end. Officials in the intelligence community noted that AGuH was not widely accepted in Kashmir. After Musa was killed by security forces in May 2019, the group became defunct.

Following this, Nabi and others formed the Interim group to revive AGuH. According to the charge sheet, Shakeel was aware of Saeed's background as a medical professional who had worked in the Middle East and was financially secure. To exploit her financial resources, he developed a close relationship with Saeed and married her in 2023. Over the following months, he gradually radicalised her religious views and encouraged her to join AGuH Interim to help reorganise the group. During this time, he introduced her to other members, including Nabi, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Wagay.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that Saeed provided Rs 16 lakh in cash to Rather through Shakeel to promote the group's objectives. Nabi and Rather used part of this money to procure arms and ammunition. Additionally, Nabi and Shakeel purchased raw materials for making explosives, such as acetone, hydrogen peroxide, NPK fertilisers, collapsible water bags, chemicals, and other items with funding from Saeed.

Apart from recovering cash from her locker in Al-Falah University, NIA also recovered a photo of her carrying an AK-47 rifle at Wagay’s residence in Srinagar.

‘How to become an assassin - the preparation’:

During the probe, the NIA recovered several documents from the premises of Nabi and other accused persons in Al-Falah University, Jammu and Kashmir and their digital devices. One of the documents, ‘How to become an assassin-the preparation’, NIA said, “is a manual containing instructional material on a wide range of combat, covert, and clandestine operational techniques. Its content includes training in hand-to-hand combat, basic martial arts, commando fighting methods, use of firearms, special ammunition, and general weapon handling skills, as well as offensive tactics such as sentry removal, ambushes and capture techniques”.

Another document recovered from the group is titled ‘Lone Mujahid Pocket Book’, which is a compilation of operational knowledge that can facilitate covert, unlawful and potentially violent activities involving explosives, fire, firearms, and vehicles, was published by the Inspire magazine of al-Qaeda.