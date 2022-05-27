‘Why punishment posting?’: Omar Abdullah after IAS officer transferred to Ladakh for walking dog

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the central government for transferring an IAS officer to Ladakh for his misconduct, saying that why is Ladakh being considered a “punishment posting” for government officers.
In a swift action, the Centre had issued an order to transfer IAS officers Sanjeev Khriwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively for misusing their positions, which is considered to be a punishment posting for the bureaucrats.
Hours after the news of their transfer broke out, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Why are people calling Ladakh a ‘punishment posting’? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment.”
He further said, “And I’m sure the same applies to Arunachal, even though I’ve never visited the area.” This came soon after reports broke out the IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga were shutting down the Thyagraj Stadium early to use the premises to walk the dog.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the government for considering Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh a punishment posting for the IAS officers, saying that the Centre is using Arunachal as a “dumping ground” for its “rubbish”. Tagging Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in her tweet, Moitra said, “Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there? Why pay lip service to North East & then treat the area like a dump for your rubbish, MHA?”
Controversy broke out when it was reported an IAS couple was using the premises of the Thyagraj Stadium to walk their dog and shut it down early for the activity, which sparked a lot of criticism.
The Centre on Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them, officials said, as per PTI reports.
In order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. According to official sources, the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife. (With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)
