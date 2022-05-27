‘Why punishment posting?’: Omar Abdullah after IAS officer transferred to Ladakh for walking dog

File photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the central government for transferring an IAS officer to Ladakh for his misconduct, saying that why is Ladakh being considered a “punishment posting” for government officers.

In a swift action, the Centre had issued an order to transfer IAS officers Sanjeev Khriwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively for misusing their positions, which is considered to be a punishment posting for the bureaucrats.

Hours after the news of their transfer broke out, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Why are people calling Ladakh a ‘punishment posting’? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment.”

