Why Priyanka Chopra's ex secretary Prakash Jaju apologised to her

Priyanka Chopra’s case against her secretary Prakash Jaju in 2008 has been dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Actor Priyanka Chopra had brought against her former secretary Prakash Jaju on allegations of criminal intimidation and insulting a woman's modesty.

Both parties informed the court that their differences had been settled amicably. Ms Chopra appeared via video conference before the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P. K. Chavan and stated that she had no objections to the case being dismissed.

From 2001 through 2004, Jaju served as Chopra's secretary; following that, disagreements about back pay occurred. These resulted in the filing of numerous legal and criminal cases.

In 2008, Chopra complained to the Versova police about her former manager Prakash Jaju for sending her offensive messages and for certain remarks made during a phone call.

Jaju was charged with criminal intimidation under section 506(II) of the Indian Penal Code, insulting a woman's modesty with words or gestures under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and violating section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The first information report (FIR) was later dismissed by the court, and Jaju was ordered to contribute Rs 50,000 within two weeks to the Maharashtra police welfare fund.

In accordance with the settlement, Jaju submitted a "folded hands" unconditional apology and stated that he had no desire to harm or intimidate Chopra. He went on to say that he felt regretful of the entire affair and was filled with regret and repentance. The statement said Jaju prefers to reflect on the professional work accomplished with Chopra at the early stages of her career and wishes her nothing but success and happiness in life.

In response to a court inquiry, she stated that she would like not to be contacted by Jaju at all, including for business purposes. The high court dismissed the lawsuit against Jaju due to her permission.

As part of the settlement, Priyanka paid Jaju Rs 29 lakhs for unpaid debts, and Jaju, for his part, promised never to get in touch with Chopra, according to the lawsuit.