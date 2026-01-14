Why political boldness dies inside files?

For decades, India’s governance failures were conveniently attributed to the absence of political will. That explanation no longer fully fits reality. Over the last ten years, India has seen a political leadership willing to take risks that earlier governments often avoided. Structural reforms have been announced and defended despite resistance, uncertainty, and the likelihood of electoral cost. Agreement with outcomes aside, the decisiveness of political intent is difficult to deny.

Yet, the distance between announcement and outcome remains stubbornly wide. Policies that appear firm at the top lose force as they descend through the administrative system. As political scientist Samuel Huntington once observed, “The most important political distinction among countries concerns not their form of government but their degree of government.” India’s challenge today lies less in intent and more in execution.

How decisions lose energy inside the system

Once a political decision enters the administrative process, its character begins to change. Clear directives soften into requests for examination. Approvals are delayed in the name of clarification. Decisions are routed through committees, consultations, and repeated vetting. Formally, nothing is rejected, yet substantively, nothing progresses.

This is not a simple inefficiency. It reflects an administrative culture that has learned to survive by postponing finality. German sociologist Max Weber warned that bureaucracy tends to prioritise procedural safety over outcomes, noting that “bureaucratic administration means fundamentally the exercise of control fundamentally based on knowledge.” In India, that knowledge increasingly serves caution rather than action.

The insolvency code and the fear of judgment

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was designed to fundamentally reshape India’s credit culture by enforcing accountability and time-bound resolution. In its early phase, it delivered exactly that message. Defaults carried consequences, and capital discipline briefly appeared enforceable.

Over time, however, implementation faltered. Bankers and officials found that decisions taken under commercial pressure were later scrutinised through a criminal lens. Haircuts negotiated to recover value were questioned years later, long after economic conditions had shifted. The fear was not of reform, but of retrospective interpretation.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan captured this dilemma when he warned that “a system that treats every failed decision as malfeasance will soon find that no decisions are taken at all.” The law survived, but its deterrent power weakened as caution replaced confidence.

Land, environment, and the logic of delay

Infrastructure and industrial growth face a similar problem in land acquisition and environmental clearances. Political leadership has repeatedly emphasised the need for faster approvals, yet administrative hesitation persists.

The reason lies like accountability. Environmental approvals granted today can be questioned years later, often after public opinion, judicial interpretation, or political leadership has changed. While policies evolve, the individual officer who signed the file remains exposed.

In this context, delay becomes a rational strategy. Projects are not openly rejected, but neither are they decisively approved. As economist Douglass North noted, “Institutions are not necessarily designed to be socially efficient; they are designed to serve the interests of those with bargaining power.” In this case, the interest served is institutional self-preservation.

Defence procurement and institutional paralysis

Defence procurement illustrates how fear can hollow out strategic capacity. Reforms introduced after major scandals rightly strengthened oversight, but they failed to distinguish corruption from complexity. Procurement decisions, by nature, technical and long-term, became high-risk personal liabilities.

Officers learned that delaying a file was safer than signing it. Emergency purchases began to substitute for long-term planning, while capability gaps widened. As former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar observed, “An excessive fear of audit can paralyse procurement more effectively than corruption ever did.”

The result is a system capable of reacting to crises but unable to plan confidently for the future.

Urban governance and diffused accountability

India’s cities offer another example of administrative hesitation reinforced by institutional design. Metro projects, housing approvals, and waste management systems rarely fail due to a lack of funding or political backing. They stall because authority is fragmented across multiple bodies.

Municipal corporations, state departments, regulators, and courts all exercise influence, but none holds final responsibility. Accountability dissolves into overlap. Political intent becomes diluted in a maze of permissions and objections.

As management thinker Peter Drucker famously said, “When everyone is responsible, no one is responsible.” Urban governance in India often reflects this precise condition.

The weight of retrospective audits

One of the strongest drivers of administrative caution is India’s culture of retrospective audits and inquiries. Decisions are frequently evaluated years later with the benefit of hindsight, stripped of the urgency and constraints under which they were made.

Officers internalise clear lessons. Success brings little institutional protection. Failure invites prolonged scrutiny. Silence carries the least risk. Over time, this creates a bureaucracy trained to avoid visibility rather than deliver outcomes.

This behaviour is not necessarily corrupt. It is conditioned. As behavioural economist Daniel Kahneman noted, “People avoid taking risks when the downside is personal, and the upside is institutional.”

Why technology could not fix the problem?

Digitisation has improved transparency and speed, but it has not altered incentives. Digital files move faster, yet they can remain pending indefinitely. Dashboards can highlight delays, but they cannot compel courage.

Technology improves process, not psychology. Governance scholar Lant Pritchett has argued that “state capability is ultimately about the confidence to act, not the sophistication of systems.” Without decision protection, even the most advanced platforms reproduce the same hesitation.

The Deeper Governance Paradox

India’s central governance paradox today lies in the mismatch between political and administrative risk-taking. Political leadership has demonstrated a willingness to absorb uncertainty and criticism. Administrative systems, however, remain trained to minimise personal exposure.

As a result, bold political intent advances only until it encounters a structure designed to survive scrutiny rather than deliver outcomes. The system does not actively resist reform; it passively absorbs it until momentum fades.

The Reform That Remains Untouched

India’s missing reform is not another scheme or policy framework. It is the creation of a credible boundary between corruption and bona fide judgment, and the protection of honest decision-making from retrospective criminalisation.

This is a difficult reform because it challenges audit cultures, legal ambiguity, and institutional comfort zones. Yet without it, procedural caution will continue to neutralise political ambition.

As former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian argued, “No system can function if officers are expected to be bold but punished for every decision that carries risk.”

The quiet conclusion

India does not lack ambition.

It lacks administrative confidence.

Until that confidence is rebuilt, political courage will continue to lose its force somewhere between announcement and execution, not in elections or Parliament, but inside files that remain perpetually open.



(The author is Himanshu Shekhar, a techno-legal analyst and an emerging media entrepreneur who writes extensively on digital governance and cyber policy.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)