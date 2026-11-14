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Why PMO summoned Telecom Secretary; How fake court orders led to blocking of 129 websites

Fake Rajasthan and Allahabad High Court orders allegedly led to 129 websites being blocked in India. Here's how the fraud unfolded and why the PMO summoned the Telecom Secretary.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Why PMO summoned Telecom Secretary; How fake court orders led to blocking of 129 websites
Why PMO summoned Telecom Secretary; How fake court orders led to blocking of 129 websites (Image source: ANI)
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The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has summoned Telecom Secretary Amit Agrawal to explain how government officials allegedly ordered the blocking of 129 websites based on forged court orders, raising questions about verification procedures within India's internet-blocking system.

According to a Reuters report citing two government officials, the PMO has asked Agrawal to explain how the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) acted on purported court directions that were later found to be fake. The summons reportedly cut short the Telecom Secretary's visit to another state.

The incident has triggered an internal investigation by the telecom ministry, while police have also sought official records as part of a criminal investigation.

How Did Fake Court Orders Lead To The Blocking Of 129 Websites?

According to Reuters, people posing as lawyers allegedly sent forged court orders to telecom officials, claiming that the Rajasthan High Court and Allahabad High Court had directed the blocking of certain websites. The purported orders were used to mislead the Department of Telecommunications into issuing website-blocking directions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The DoT reportedly issued two blocking directions on July 21 and September 2, attaching copies of the alleged court orders. However, subsequent checks against the official records of both courts reportedly revealed that neither of the purported orders had been registered.

The forged documents had allegedly been presented as genuine judicial directions, leading officials to instruct internet providers to block the websites. One government official told Reuters that the action against the betting websites had been carried out through the department's relevant field officers.

 Why Has PMO Summoned Telecom Secretary Amit Agrawal?

The PMO's intervention comes amid questions over how government officials accepted purported court orders without establishing their authenticity.

According to the Reuters report, Telecom Secretary Amit Agrawal has been asked to explain the lapse and the circumstances under which the blocking instructions were issued.

The incident has also prompted the telecom ministry to initiate an internal investigation to establish how the forged documents entered the official process and whether the prescribed verification procedures were followed.

Meanwhile, police have sought records from the ministry as part of a separate criminal investigation into the alleged fraud. The investigation is expected to examine the communication received by officials, the authenticity of the documents and the process through which the blocking directions were issued.

 

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