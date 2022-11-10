‘Why playing pick-and-choose with Jacqueline Fernandez’: Delhi Court raps ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

The Sukesh Chandrasekhar fraud case is taking new twists and turns every day, with the Delhi Court slamming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not arresting Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez yet, even though all the other accused are in jail.

While hearing the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the court asked the ED why the Bollywood actress has not been arrested yet, accusing the central agency of playing “pick-and-choose” with the accused in the case.

This remark by the court bench came when ED told the court that Jacqueline Fernandez can easily flee the country since she is not short of money. The court asked ED, “Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?”

Presenting their arguments against the actress, the ED further said that officials of the agencies have never seen Rs 50 lakh in their lives while Jacqueline “fritted away Rs 7 crores for fun”. The agency said that she has tried every trick in the book to escape since she is not short of money.

The court in Delhi will pronounce on Friday its order on whether to grant regular bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the ED. The court is expected to hear arguments regarding the charges on November 24.

The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

During the questioning regarding the case, it was revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar were in a close relationship, during the course of which the actress had received many expensive gifts from the conman including exotic animals and a Mini Cooper car.

(With PTI inputs)

