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Why Paris Swaminarayan temple matters for India-France ties: What PM Modi said

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Why Paris Swaminarayan temple matters for India-France ties: What PM Modi said

The temple's inauguration is part of a broader strategic partnership, as Modi linked it to the expanding India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 09:23 AM IST

Why Paris Swaminarayan temple matters for India-France ties: What PM Modi said
Why Paris Swaminarayan temple matters for India-France ties: What PM Modi said
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu temple in Paris, calling it a landmark moment in India-France ties. Addressing the gathering via video conference, Modi said the temple's inauguration in the French capital would add to France’s cultural diversity and deepen people-to-people connections.

“It is a matter of great joy that BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir is being inaugurated in Paris," PM Modi said in a post on X, while describing the temple as a “new milestone in the cultural relations between India and France.”

‘Made in India, Built in France’

 Modi said the temple represents the convergence of Indian traditional craftsmanship and French engineering, describing it as 'Made in India' and 'Built in France.' He said it could remain a symbol of cooperation between the two countries for generations. The temple is not merely a religious or architectural project but reflects the Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and the idea of universal brotherhood, he said. 

The inauguration of the temple comes as part of a broader strategic partnership as Modi linked it to the expanding India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, which covers areas including AI, defence, space and climate action. He also highlighted the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation. Recalling the long history of intellectual, cultural and spiritual exchanges between India and France, including French interest in Sanskrit, Indian spirituality and yoga, Modi said such connections have brought the two societies closer. 

“A new chapter is being added to our cultural relations through this grand, divine temple,” Modi said, adding that “the Swaminarayan Temple has added a completely new dimension to the possibilities of joint ventures.

Temple to strengthen diaspora, humanitarian ties

Further, Modi said that the move boosts diaspora and humanitarian ties, suggesting the temple could become a centre for service and humanitarian initiatives, while serving as a platform for India’s cultural and spiritual message across Europe. Drawing a parallel with the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Modi presented the Paris temple as part of the wider global spread of Indian cultural and spiritual traditions.

In a nutshell,  PM Modi described the Paris temple as more than a place of worship, presenting it as a cultural bridge and a symbol of the broader India-France relationship, combining heritage, people-to-people ties, technology, cooperation and India's global cultural outreach.

(With inputs from ANI)

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