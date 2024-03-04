Twitter
Headlines

ISRO Chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya L-1 launch day

Meet superstar who was bullied, traumatised in school, couldn't speak, had spinal problems, is now worth Rs 3000 crore

Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in Rampur court

Why P2P lending platforms like lendbox are attracting new age investors?

AAP's 'Ram Rajya' inspired Delhi Budget 2024: Check key highlights, major announcements

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO Chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya L-1 launch day

Meet superstar who was bullied, traumatised in school, couldn't speak, had spinal problems, is now worth Rs 3000 crore

Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in Rampur court

Ayurvedic remedies to reduce bloating and promote digestion

Diabetes: 10 natural home remedies to manage blood sugar levels

8 ayurvedic herbs that help in weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

After 12th Fail's success, Bhumi Pednekar says 'content films have been toast of the industry': 'I owe my career to...'

Richie Mehta opens up on creating Poacher, says many streaming platforms doubted it's multilingual format | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Why P2P lending platforms like lendbox are attracting new age investors?

When early P2P lending platforms like Lendbox introduced this untapped asset class to India,

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ten years ago, P2P lending was an unfamiliar concept to Indian investors, despite its strong presence in developed international markets. When early P2P lending platforms like Lendbox introduced this untapped asset class to India, it didn't take long for it to gain traction and capture the interest of retail investors nationwide. This increasing attention prompted India's central bank to establish a regulatory framework in 2017, making a groundbreaking decision to treat P2P lending platforms as Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC).

Delhi-based P2P lending platform Lendbox, which obtained its NBFC-P2P license in 2019 and reached an AUM of over ₹2700 crores last December, notes a significant surge in registrations from young investors, many of whom are venturing into investing for the first time. According to the platform, the driving force behind this growing interest lies in the nature of investment and word-of-mouth recommendations from existing investors.

P2P lending is fast becoming the ideal choice for new age investors to park their idle capital as the generated returns consistently outpace inflation while also providing significant level flexibility to the investors. The rise of financial literacy through social media has also motivated the tech savvy generation to understand the necessity of portfolio diversification and reduce capital exposure to volatile asset classes. 

P2P lending as an asset class in India has evolved to offer stable yields compared to the equity market and while generating higher interest than many other traditional debt instruments hence establishing itself as a unique low risk asset class. This is especially appealing to a demographic that is yet to build an appetite for higher risk and long investment horizons. 

Currently, the platform offers investment plans with stable returns of up to 11.57% per annum. The term "stable" is used to underscore the low-risk nature of this investment, given its lack of correlation with market-linked activities, making it a non-market linked investment. Another factor attracting this new generation of investors is the relative ease of investing compared to the equity market and other popular investment options, with no specific requirements such as a demat account.

The only notable restriction is that as per RBI guidelines, an investor can only deposit a maximum amount of up to ₹50 lakh on one P2P lending platform, requiring a net worth certificate to invest beyond ₹10 lakh. While this investment cap might pose a challenge for deep-pocketed investors, it is not a significant hurdle for young professionals. Basic KYC documents are all that is required for them to initiate investments on a P2P lending platform.       

The platform's portfolio performance has also played a pivotal role in fostering user loyalty. Lendbox explains that this consistency in performance is achieved through its robust lending mechanism establishing an infrastructure where invested capital is routed through trustee backed escrow accounts and disbursed to a vastly diversified set of loans verified through rigorous credit screening. The advancements in credit assessment methods and implementation of AI based screening technology effectively helps in creating a high quality loan book.

The P2P lending industry in India is projected to surpass a $10 billion market size by 2026. The growing interest across various demographics in the country has attracted significant attention from major financial players, leading to new collaborations and partnerships regularly making headlines.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    CSK suffer big blow as star batter set to miss atleast first half of IPL 2024, check details

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting with top police officials today

    Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

    Meet man who went into depression after several failed businesses, now net worth of Rs 16700 crore, was first Indian to…

    Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

    'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

    Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

    From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

    Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE