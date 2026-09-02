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Why Operation Sindoor hero Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is picked as first CEO of Ram Mandir Trust

According to the Trust, the decision to induct a former defence personnel is aimed at bringing operational discipline, better crowd control, expansion of facilities and enhanced security management as the temple continues to witness a heavy footfall of devotees daily.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

Why Operation Sindoor hero Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is picked as first CEO of Ram Mandir Trust
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a key administrative change, appointing retired Group Captain Jeetendra Mishra of the Indian Air Force as CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, Ayodhya. Mishra, who played a crucial role in leading air exercises during Operation Sindoor, will now oversee the temple trust's functioning.

According to the Trust, the decision to induct a former defence personnel is aimed at bringing operational discipline, better crowd control, expansion of facilities and enhanced security management as the temple continues to witness a heavy footfall of devotees daily.

Why Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been picked as Ram Mandir Trust CEO

With several decades of service in the Indian Air Force, Group Captain Jeetendra Mishra has extensive experience in high-level administrative, operational and strategic planning. His career spans critical responsibilities in logistics, manpower management and defence administration, which makes him well-suited to manage complex and large-scale operations.

He has proven expertise in executing massive logistical operations and managing dense crowds under demanding situations, a demonstrated ability in inter-agency coordination, adherence to security norms and operational discipline, and strong capability in resource allocation and infrastructure monitoring as per defence standards.

Key responsiblities of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as Temple CEO

As CEO, Group Captain Mishra will head the daily administrative structure of the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi complex. His focus will be on professionalising the management systems while preserving the spiritual sanctity of the pilgrimage site.

His key duties include implementing effective queue management and entry-exit protocols for safe handling of heavy footfall, coordinating the remaining phase of construction in the wider temple complex including associated shrines and pilgrim amenities, collaborating with state police, central security forces and in-house security to ensure foolproof security, and strengthening staff deployment, sanitation drives, IT backbone and pilgrim assistance facilities.

The appointment of a former armed forces officer points to a conscious move towards institutionalised and structured management of India’s major religious centres. By bringing in a veteran with vast command experience, the Trust seeks to introduce standard operating procedures that meet global standards for managing large public venues.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the ongoing initiatives to turn Ayodhya into a world-class spiritual hub that can seamlessly manage massive surges of devotees during peak seasons.

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