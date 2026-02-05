Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7? Will services be disrupted?

The union said the government has not notified minimum base fares, which has led to falling incomes, exploitation and difficult working conditions for drivers.

Ola, Uber, and Rapido ride-hailing services are expected to be disrupted on February 7 due to a nationwide strike called by gig worker unions. Named the ‘All India Breakdown’, the strike is being led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) along with several national labour organisations.



The union announced the strike on social media, stating, "App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt. must act NOW. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt. silence = platform impunity," read the post on X.



Why will Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers be on strike on Feb 7?



The "All India Breakdown" protest aims to raise issues like low fares, lack of regulation, and exploitation of drivers. The unions have accused ride-hailing platforms of fixing fares on their own, despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which were introduced to regulate the sector. The union said the government has not notified minimum base fares, which has led to falling incomes, exploitation and difficult working conditions for drivers.



“Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum fares. Regulate. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said in a post on X, urging the government to step in.



Will services be disrupted?



As part of the protest, app-based transport workers are expected to go offline for at least six hours in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The planned strike comes after earlier protests by workers from food delivery and quick commerce platforms, who demonstrated on December 31. Concerns about gig workers were also raised in the Economic Survey 2025–26 released on January 30, in which Survey said while India’s gig economy is growing fast, worker welfare remains a concern.