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'Why Not Name Trump Too?': Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son Aaditya named in Disha Salian death case FIR

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence after the CBI named his son Aaditya in the FIR regarding the Disha Salian death case. He described the move as politically motivated and warned of legal action for character assassination.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

'Why Not Name Trump Too?': Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son Aaditya named in Disha Salian death case FIR
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has broken his silence after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named his son Aaditya Thackeray in an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters in Sambhajinagar, he claimed the case is driven by political motives and suggested he and his son had nothing to do with it.

"The incident was tragic, but why are we being dragged into this? We have nothing to do with it. It is completely politically motivated," Thackeray said. He further quipped that the probe could go to the extent of naming those far irrelevant, like US President Donald Trump. "Why don't you drag PM Modi and Trump's names into this as well?" He asked.

Don't do character assassination, warns Uddhav Thackeray

The former Maharashtra chief minister said the CBI must not do "character assassination" and warned of legal action. "Conduct your probe but do not indulge in character assassination. We will be forced to take legal action if character assassination. We never met, and we have absolutely no connection to this," the Sena (UBT) chief said.

His son, Aaditya Thackeray, too, has denied any link to Salian's death. In an online post yesterday, he said he never met Salian, and linking him to her death is a "deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives."

Disha Salian's father sends Rs 500 cr notice

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, has sent a legal notice seeking damages of Rs 500 crore from Aaditya Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for portraying the case as "politically motivated."

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after she fell from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat six days later. The CBI recently took over the probe after a High Court order and lodged an FIR based on a statement by Satish Salian.

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